Google wants to bring HTML5 games to your Android Auto car screen
The other day, users of Reddit’s /r/AndroidAuto community noticed a mysterious “GearSnacks” icon appear in their car’s app list. No references to “GearSnacks” can be found anywhere online except for the Reddit thread, but after launching the app, it was discovered that “GearSnacks” houses a multitude of short games. After digging into the latest Android Auto APK, we can confirm that “GearSnacks” lets you play HTML5 games from Google’s GameSnacks platform on your car’s dashboard.www.xda-developers.com
