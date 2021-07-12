Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Google wants to bring HTML5 games to your Android Auto car screen

By Mishaal Rahman
xda-developers
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe other day, users of Reddit’s /r/AndroidAuto community noticed a mysterious “GearSnacks” icon appear in their car’s app list. No references to “GearSnacks” can be found anywhere online except for the Reddit thread, but after launching the app, it was discovered that “GearSnacks” houses a multitude of short games. After digging into the latest Android Auto APK, we can confirm that “GearSnacks” lets you play HTML5 games from Google’s GameSnacks platform on your car’s dashboard.

www.xda-developers.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Applications#Html5#Html5#Area 120#Google Discover#Android Auto#Gamesnacks Gearsnacks#Pnf Software#Jeb Decompiler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Google
Related
TechnologyPosted by
The US Sun

How to track someone on Google Maps

YOU can track someone very easily on Google Maps – but only with their permission. To follow someone's live location, you'll need them to share it with you. Get the latest on Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram. Tracking someone without their permission using Google Maps would involve some kind of breach...
Cell Phonesgamingideology.com

Google Bans Another 11 Android Play Store Apps – Wipe Them Off Your Phone NOW

Another week, another batch of Android apps banned from the Google Play Store. This latest batch of applications was hastily removed after it was discovered that the software was laced with the horrific Joker malware, which signs users into expensive subscriptions behind their backs – charging the card stored in their Play Store account.
Cell Phoneslaptopmag.com

How to scan a QR code on Android

Knowing how to scan a QR code on Android has become a crucial skill over the last 18 months with many restaurants, parking facilities, and other venues adopting the code blocks. Why? Because it's an easy method to link customers to a website or app without forcing them to type in a long URL.
RecipesAndroid Central

How to enable captions in Google Duo and Google Meet on your Android phone

Video calling platforms like Google Duo and Google Meet have become a fundamental part of the new normal. There are many tips and tricks that you can use to enhance your Meet and Duo user experience. One really helpful tip is to turn on captions so that you don't miss anything that was said or those with hearing impediments. Google Duo users can only enable captions for audio or video messages whereas Google Meet users can turn them on for real-time audio and video meetings. If you use these platforms on your Android phone and wondered how to enable captions in Google Duo and Google Meet on your Android phone, we'll teach you how in this guide.
Technologydroid-life.com

Enter the Android Auto Beta Test Now

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. There’s a new beta in town. This time, it’s for Android Auto, but should you choose to give yourself over to the beta and its ever-tempting power, do note that Google says, “testing versions can be less stable and some features might not work properly.” That’s the usual fine print with betas, but yeah, be careful while relying on a beta of Android Auto to get you around town.
Video GamesInfoQ.com

Google Launches the Android Game Development Kit

The Android Game Development Kit (AGDK) aims to make it easier to develop, optimize, and deliver Android games. Composed of both existing and new tools and libraries, the Android Game Development Kit is built using C and C++ APIs to maximize performance. One of the main goal of AGDK is...
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Google is updating nearly 1,000 emojis in Android 12

Emojis have become an important means of sharing emotion and intention in messaging, especially due to the difficulty in conveying your tone through just words. New emojis are frequently added to the Unicode Standard, and typically OS upgrades need to be released to support those new emojis on a system level. Google has been working on making the font file that houses new emojis updatable without needing an Android system update, and today the company has hinted towards this being a feature of Android 12.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Random Android Auto freeze with A11 system app

I have been getting random freezes with the Android Auto system app (current version, 6.6.612534) running on a Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro (sakura) with an Android 11 custom rom (CherishOS 2.6). It connects very reliably (unlike previous versions) but there is still some instability in the connection. I had the same problem with earlier version of AA on other roms and on another A11 phone (with similar specs).
PhotographyPCWorld

Dropbox wants your photos in the wake of Google's data cap

Dropbox said Tuesday that the company has beefed up its password management mechanisms even more, while bringing photo upload capabilities into its basic tier. Dropbox also announced some general UI changes, as well. Dropbox first introduced a password manager last year, then made it available to its free Dropbox Basic...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

Google reminds you the Android Auto app has a beta program — have you signed up yet?

If you don't have a recent car and/or you're too frugal to replace your stereo in an older one, you can get most of the benefits of the Android Auto interface by running the Android Auto app on your phone. It's a pretty cool way to go, since all you really need is some kind of car mount, saving you anywhere from $400-$1400. Now there's a way for you to try out the app's latest and greatest features: a beta program.
Cell Phonesmspoweruser.com

Google announce new emojis for Android 12

To celebrate world emoji day Google has announced its own new set of emojis which will be shipped with Android 12 and other Android phones updated via Appcompat. Google says their new emojis are more universal, accessible and authentic. The emojis will be available not just on Android, but also...
Cell Phonesandroidpolice.com

Google brings Android Data Restore Tool to the Play Store following backup overhaul

You might not be familiar with the name Data Restore Tool, but odds are most of our readers have actually seen the app in action before — if not when setting up a new phone for the first time, then occasionally as an aside in our coverage when we cover the topic. It's preinstalled on many (I'd hazard to say most) recent Android phones and handles part of the process that migrates data between your old phone and new one. And almost immediately after teasing a whole new simplified backups system, now Google is bringing the app to the Play Store.
Cell Phones9to5Google

Android Auto may gain better support for automatically opening on more car head units

The latest Android Auto beta points to the app being able to automatically open itself on more cars’ infotainment centers. About APK Insight: In this “APK Insight” post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

Android Auto Beta Program Is Now Open To Everyone

Google is opening up the Android Auto beta program to more users. Anyone with an Android device can now join the program to get early access to new and upcoming Android Auto features before they are rolled out publicly. Android Auto has had a beta program for a long time...
Computersxda-developers

How to change screen size Android 10?

I just bought a new tablet (Alldocube iPlay 40). I wanna use Microsoft Office on my device, but Microsoft is only free on devices, which have a screen size of fewer than 10.1 inches. Unfortunately, my device has a screen size is 10.3 inches. So I wanna change my screen...
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

Best Android Games In 2021

Google Play Store contains more than 3 million different apps! With such a huge number, many players may find have difficulty in find games that suit their taste. In addition, the store is full of paid ads that promote sub-standard games. Absolutely, you do not want to download any of these apps but aspire to access games that fit your preferences directly. To make it easier for you, in this article, we will recommend the best games in the Google Play Store.

Comments / 0

Community Policy