10 Best Legend Of Zelda Mods To Dive Into Before Breath Of The Wild 2

This happened to many of us growing up: a parental figure who knows nothing about video games saw us controlling that little, green elf-man on the television and asked us what we were playing. You probably tried to explain that this is not simply Mario or "Poké-man." This is an epic narrative with endearing personalities and spellbinding music; this is The Legend of Zelda. And, yes, they’re right to immediately assume that you were playing as the titular character because why wouldn’t you be?