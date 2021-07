If you’ve been following the MMO sphere for the last month, you’ll know that a lot of players are not happy with the current state of World of Warcraft, to the point where many are moving over to other games such as Final Fantasy XIV, be it exclusively or just dipping their toes in. Even colossal names such as Asmongold, Rich W Campbell, moistcr1tikal and summit1g (just to name a few) are some of the bigger names that started streaming the game recently to tens of thousands of views, something FFXIV’s Twitch directory has never really seen.