Washington State's Kyle Manzardo drafted by Tampa Bay Rays in second round
WASHINGTON STATE junior All-America first baseman Kyle Manzardo today was selected by the Tampa Bay Ratys in the second round of the Major League Baseball draft with the 63rd pick overall. The sweet-swinging lefthander is the highest-drafted Cougar baseball player since pitcher Adam Conley went No. 72 to Miami in 2011 and the highest-selected WSU position player since Scott Hatteberg went No. 43 to Boston in 1993.247sports.com
