Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

Washington State's Kyle Manzardo drafted by Tampa Bay Rays in second round

By Jamey Vinnick
247Sports
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON STATE junior All-America first baseman Kyle Manzardo today was selected by the Tampa Bay Ratys in the second round of the Major League Baseball draft with the 63rd pick overall. The sweet-swinging lefthander is the highest-drafted Cougar baseball player since pitcher Adam Conley went No. 72 to Miami in 2011 and the highest-selected WSU position player since Scott Hatteberg went No. 43 to Boston in 1993.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Pullman, WA
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Sports
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Davis
Person
Scott Hatteberg
Person
Ben Zobrist
Person
John Olerud
Person
Adam Conley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tampa Bay Ratys#Major League Baseball#Cougar#Wsu#Cougfan Com#Collegiate Baseball#First Team All American#Cbnewspaper#Kremkarthik#The Tampa Bay#The St Louis Cardinals#The Pac 12 Conference#Dixie State#Stanford#Cal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
News Break
MLB
Related
College Sports247Sports

Huskies Grab Four-Star, In-State Tight End Ryan Otton For 2022 Class

Patience is a virtue in recruiting. On Friday, that trait paid off as Washington got a commitment from four-star Tumwater (Wa.) tight end Ryan Otton, one of their top in-state targets for the 2022 class. The 6'6", 228 pounder just took his official visit to Washington the last weekend of June and after some careful though, he decided to become a Husky.
MLB247Sports

Two former Louisville stars get called up to the big leagues

Two former University of Louisville baseball players got the call up to the big leagues on Friday night. After both of their big league clubs made deals before the trade deadline, infielder Drew Ellis got the call up to the Arizona Diamondbacks and pitcher Reid Detmers was called up by the Los Angeles Angeles and will get a start tomorrow.
Oregon State247Sports

Four-Star DB Jahlil Florence talks UCLA visit, has Oregon on deck

San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln Jahlil Florence took an unofficial visit to UCLA earlier today and the Bruins made a big impression on the talented corner. Florence is a four-star prospect by 247Sports and one of the top cover corners in the West. We’ve called him a late bloomer as he didn’t really start playing football at the varsity level until his junior season.
Oregon State247Sports

Oregon target and 5-star PG Chance Gray to decide on Saturday

Five-star point guard Chance Gray of Hamilton (Ohio) will announce her school of choice on Saturday, she announced on her personal Instagram page on Saturday. Per her story, the commitment will take place in the early afternoon on Saturday. The seventh overall player in the 2022 class, per ESPN and...
Football247Sports

Dallas Hobbs' Cougar Insights: 3 keys to thriving in fall camp

PULLMAN — This summer has flown by and fall camp at Washington State is about to begin. Offseason workouts end this week, giving guys a last chance to head home before putting our heads down and grinding on the football field and in the classroom for the next five months. We report on August 4 and camp commences the next day.
Ohio State247Sports

Ohio State AD: 'Pause button should be hit' on CFP expansion

With Texas and Oklahoma switching from the Big 12 Conference to the Southeastern Conference beginning in 2025, much has been made in recent days regarding the College Football Playoff's likely expansion to 12 teams. While some agree that this is great for college football, others share the opposite opinion. Another...
Basketball247Sports

Gabriela Jaquez (Sister of Jaime) has Committed to UCLA

The UCLA women’s basketball team has received its fifth commitment to the 2022 class as four-star forward Gabriela Jaquez of Camarillo (Calif.) Camarillo, also sister of Jaime of the men’s team, has committed to the Bruins. It was less than two weeks ago that UCLA had reached out and offered...
College Sports247Sports

Vanderbilt makes top 8 for 3-star wing Brice Sensabaugh

With former 2022 target Demarion Watson off the board to Iowa State, Vanderbilt has zeroed in to a greater extent on 3-star wing Brice Sensabaugh. The Commodores hosted Sensabaugh for an unofficial visit in late June before offering him, and the Orlando (Fla.) Lake Highland Prep star broke out at Peach Jam in North Augusta, Ga., this month on the Nike EYBL AAU circuit.
Louisville, KY247Sports

Louisville offers Virginia prospect Takye Heath during visit

The University of Louisville football program had success the last time the program had a player from Highland Springs, Va., High School. Former U of L player Mekhi Becton, who was a first-round NFL Draft pick by the New York Jets in the 2020 NFL Draft, came to Louisville from Highland Springs.
Louisville, KY247Sports

Louisville WR commit Chance Morrow enjoys visit to campus

University of Louisville wide receiver commitment Chance Morrow was back on campus Thursday afternoon. Morrow confirmed to Cardinal Authority that he had a "little pop-up" visit to spend some time with U of L wide receivers coach Gunter Brewer and check in with the staff one time prior to his senior season beginning at West Charlotte, N.C., High School.
Iowa State247Sports

Top Iowa target Tyler Nickel has Hawkeyes in his top-five

The Iowa Hawkeyes have put the full-court press on Elkton (VA) four-star wing Tyler Nickel. On Friday night, Nickel told Joe Tipton that he has cut his list of schools to a final-five that included North Carolina, Iowa, Virginia Tech, LSU and Butler. As a junior, Nickel averaged 33 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game in a shortened season.
NFL247Sports

Friday's roller coaster ride for LSU

LSU’s movement on the industry-generated 247Sports Composite Team Rankings has resembled a roller coaster ride over the last 24 hours. The Tigers moved up from fifth to third then back to fifth in the course of a day. With Mason Taylor's commitment on Thursday, LSU jumped Notre Dame and Alabama...
College Sports247Sports

UCLA Gets a New “BOOM!"

On Friday afternoon, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out: "BOOM!" A "Boom!" is a verbal commitment. 247Sports recruiting expert Greg Biggins provides a clue as to the commitment -- GO HERE.
Louisville, KY247Sports

Louisville lands a commitment from Baltimore wing Jalyn Brown

One of the top players in the history of the University of Louisville women's basketball program - Angel McCoughtry - played at St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Md. And now Jeff Walz has landed another stellar prospect from McCoughtry's alma mater. St. Frances forward Jalyn Brown, who made an official...
College Sports247Sports

Georgia Tech Picks Up Commitment from Kicker Aidan Birr

Georgia Tech added to its special teams unit on Friday with the commitment of 2022 kicker Aidan Birr. The Texas native made his announcement early Friday via Twitter and it is safe to say that Birr is happy to have his choice made. “It feels great to have this choice...
NFL247Sports

List of recruits who committed to P5 schools this week

The 2022 recruiting cycle is officially in full swing as some of the top high school football players around the country continue to announce their respective college decisions. During the week beginning July 24 and ending July 30, there were 36 players who committed to a Power Five college football...
NFL247Sports

Jacksonville Jaguars release former Wisconsin linebacker Leon Jacobs

Former Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Leon Jacobs has been released from the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team announced on Friday. Jacobs is coming off a 2020 season in which he suffered a torn ACL in the opening weeks, forcing him out for the remainder of the year. Jacobs, a seventh round pick...
247Sports

Eoghan Kerry talks new offer from Texas, timeframe for making a decision

Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei linebacker Eoghan Kerry picked up his 'dream offer' moments ago from the University of Texas. Kerry is in Austin for the Longhorns big BBQ weekend. He actually landed in Austin Thursday and was able to meet up with the coaches the last two days. After a conversation with head coach Steve Sarkisian earlier today, Kerry landed the offer from the Horns.

Comments / 0

Community Policy