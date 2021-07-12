Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

At a Rio cafe, cats and coffee combine for a cause

By Leonardo Benassatto
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07yiT2_0aua9vva00
A cat is seen at the Rio cat cafe or Gato Cafe, where customers can relax while adopting a feline, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 10, 2021. Picture taken July 10, 2021. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto

July 12 (Reuters) - At the Gato Café in downtown Rio de Janeiro, coffee and tea are served with whiskers and a purr.

In its pink-walled interior, customers can purchase lattes dusted with cat silhouettes and accompanied by paw-shaped biscuits while cats lounge lazily in an adjacent room.

Cat cafés were first popularized in Asia, where they originated in Taiwan in 1998. In addition to offering feline company, Gato Café, which opened last July, simultaneously functions as an adoption site for abandoned cats rescued by an organization called Bigodes do Bunker (Bunker Whiskers).

In 2019, there were over 78 million pet cats and dogs in Brazil, according to the Brazilian Pet Institute. As owners passed away and families were thrown into disarray during the coronavirus pandemic, many animals were abandoned or left to fend for themselves.

"There are more than 10 million cats without a home in Brazil, and I think that the financial difficulties wrought by the pandemic has unfortunately increased this number,” said founder Giovanna Molinaro, who was inspired to create the café after a trip to Japan in 2018.

“There are other cat cafés in the world, but here we are focused on the adoption and well-being of our cats,” she added. read more

Clarissa Haiut said she was having the time of her life as she stroked a tabby with white patches.

“I’m in paradise with all of these cats. I’m in love with them! It feels like I’m living in a dream full of kittens.”

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

149K+
Followers
183K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cats And Dogs#Coffee#Like A Cat#Caf#Gato Caf#Bigodes Do Bunker Lrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
World
Country
Japan
News Break
Cats
News Break
Pets
Country
Brazil
Related
Animalsiheartcats.com

16 Cats Being Total Jerks To Their Fur Siblings

Isn’t it darling when the fur siblings get along? Kitty sibs are just precious when they give each other kisses and snuggle in tight. And when the cat and dog are curled together, the best of buds, could anything be sweeter?. But, as cat parents well know, it ain’t always...
Animalspowerofpositivity.com

Meet a Family of 13 Fluffy Alaskan Malamutes

The Alaskan Malamute is arguably one of the most beautiful dogs on the planet. With their thick, fluffy coats and almond-shaped eyes, it’s hard not to fall in love with them. Plus, they have beautiful hearts to match their stunning outward appearance. Malamutes make lovely family pets, as they are loyal, gentle, and loving.
PetsPosted by
CatTime

Feline Herpesvirus (FHV) In Cats: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments

Feline herpesvirus (FHV) in cats is a virus that can lead to the upper respiratory infection known as feline viral rhinotracheitis (FVR), plus general eye problems. This virus is very contagious among cats, and it causes one of the most common infections in cats. The post Feline Herpesvirus (FHV) In Cats: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments appeared first on CatTime.
Petsgoodshomedesign.com

World’s Oldest Cat Is 34 And Still Has Many Lives Left

When the world’s oldest cat has his birthday, even the Internet goes crazy and reports it everywhere. Wichien Maat is the oldest cat in the world, and he celebrated his 34st birthday, which is equal to 160 years in human years. The owner of Wichien Maat is Wanna Kodkarika and...
AnimalsPosted by
Amomama

Man Takes Food and Water to a Colony of Cats on Hot Day in Canada

An Ontario local received information that a group of cats lived in an abandoned house and decided to lend a helping hand to the felines by giving them food and water. With the temperatures in Ontario, Canada rising to 35 degrees, the animals who are living out on the streets are left to fend for themselves in the blistering heat, but one local decided to step in and help a colony of cats.
PetsPosted by
IBTimes

National Kitten Day 2021: Cute Quotes About Felines For All Pet Lovers

National Kitten Day is marked annually on July 10 to celebrate the cutest felines around us. This day was founded by pet and family lifestyle expert and animal advocate, Colleen Paige. According to the National Kitten Coalition, approximately 1.4 million cats are euthanized in America each year. If you are...
Victor, NY585mag.com

Purrs and Paws Cat Cafe

After working as a pharmacist for thirty years, Lisa Cragle was ready for a career change, but opening a business was not on her radar. Having never owned a cat as a child, she turned into a cat lover after a stray followed her home one evening and became a permanent member of her family. This “pioneer kitty,” as Cragle lovingly calls him, opened her heart to fostering opportunities and eventually lead to her opening Purrs and Paws Cat Café, located inside Eastview Mall in Victor.
PetsOne Green Planet

Sanctuary Rescues Sick and Abandoned Cat

Love Meow reports that a sweet cat with a swollen nose was abandoned in Northern California. A couple found a cat in their neighborhood with what looked like a swollen nose. The cat’s condition worsened when the couple fed him. After rushing the cat to the vet, the couple found out the cat was afflicted with cryptococcus, a fungal infection caused by inhaling fungus outdoors.
PetsPosted by
CatTime

Cats & Cavities: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments

As humans, we all know how important it is to undergo regular dental check ups, but are you aware that it's also vital to stay on top of your cat's dental health? Here's what you need to know about cat cavities. The post Cats & Cavities: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments appeared first on CatTime.
Orlando, FLsltablet.com

Orlando Cat Cafe Promotes National Pet Fire Safety Day on July 15

You can blame it all on Milo and Otis. The kitties are the personal cats of Sandra “Sandy” Cagan, lifelong cat lover, and founder of the Orlando Cat Café. The Cat Café, located in Cagan Crossings in the Four Corners area of Lake County, opened in September 2016. The following year Cagan started gifting pet oxygen mask sets to Fire Rescue, two per year, with a break for the pandemic in 2020.
Animalsthesprucepets.com

Havana Brown: Cat Breed Profile

As its name suggests, the Havana Brown cat is a brown-hued cat, but despite the name, the breed does not trace its origins to Havana. Instead, the Havana Brown was created in England in the 1950s. So how did this breed come to be named for the lively Cuban city? No one knows for sure, but some theories include that the breed name was inspired by the Havana rabbit or that it was christened Havana Brown in reference to the rich brown color of its coat, reminiscent of the color of Havana tobacco.

Comments / 0

Community Policy