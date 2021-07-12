Nexo Wraps Up Strategic Investment in Yield Inc, Signals Vocal Support for DeFi Ecosystem
Nexo, the leading regulated institution for digital assets, has completed a strategic investment in Yield Inc, a company leading efforts to build the Yield Protocol – an Ethereum protocol that enables fixed-rate borrowing and lending by fostering the nascent DeFi bond market – as part of the company’s $10 million ‘Series A’ funding round. Nexo aims to not only provide necessary funding but also to help Yield’s efforts to build DeFi native versions of traditional finance products.dailyhodl.com
Comments / 0