Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

North Korean singer conferred high honors by Kim Jong Un

By Elizabeth Shim
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nMXHP_0aua9Zhi00
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un commended the state’s artists Sunday, including Kim Ok Ju, a singer and actress who performed with South Koreans in 2018. File Photo by KCNA/UPI | License Photo

July 12 (UPI) -- A North Korean singer who performed with visiting South Korean musicians in 2018 was conferred a new title by Kim Jong Un, according to state media.

Korean Central News Agency reported Monday that "creators and artists of important art groups" were awarded national commendations Sunday.

Kim, who personally selected members of North Korea's all-women Moranbong Band in 2012, said Band of the State Affairs Commission and the band's member Kim Ok Ju, "aroused the excitement of the [North Korean] people with masterpieces and epic performances" at a time of relative "hibernation and stagnation" in the arts sector.

The singer was awarded the title "People's Artist" at Mansudae Assembly Hall, with the North Korean leader in attendance. Kim is the first person to be given the high honor in six years, according to South Korean newspaper Kyunghyang Shinmun.

"The era of new advancements, the era of dynamism, requires more than ever before the creation of many masterpieces with strong influence and appeal in the fields of literature and the arts," Kim Jong Un said, according to KCNA.

Kim Ok Ju performed in April 2018 at Pyongyang's Ryugyong Chung Ju-yung Gymnasium with South Korean singers. Kim sang a South Korean song, "To J," with South Korean singer and songwriter Lee Sun-hee. The theme of the 2018 inter-Korean concert was "We Are One."

North Korea forbids its citizens from listening to South Korean music, or watching television shows and films.

North Korea began to crack down on "cultural and ideological infiltration" in December, when the regime adopted a new "Reactionary Ideological Culture Rejection Law" that could further punish officers for allowing outside information into the country.

Distributors of videos are subject to the death penalty, according to Kyunghyang Shinmun.

In June, Kim called K-pop a "vicious cancer" on North Korean society.

Comments / 0

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
152K+
Followers
37K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Jong Un
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Korean People#Kim Ok#North Korean#South Korean#Kcna#Inter Korean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Place
Asia
News Break
Arts
Related
WorldDaily Beast

New Kim Jong Un Purge Suggests North Korea Is in Deep Shit

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un has demoted his country’s highest-ranking military leader in the onset of a purge of those held responsible for a mysterious “great crisis.”. The blame game indicates that North Korea is “facing major economic and health issues because of COVID,” said Bruce Bechtol, a former...
PoliticsInternational Business Times

Why North Koreans Cannot Smile, Drink Alcohol Or Talk Loudly On July 8

The country mourns the death of Kim Jong Un's grandfather every year on July 8. On Thursday, Kim Jong Un visited his grandfather's mausoleum. North Korea on Thursday marked the 27th death anniversary of its founder Kim Il Sung. The country mourns the death of current leader Kim Jong Un's grandfather every year by imposing several restrictions on its citizens.
AgriculturePosted by
UPI News

North Korea urges citizens to become 'water pumps' amid drought

July 26 (UPI) -- North Korean farmers could be reeling from the impact of record-high temperatures as extreme weather takes a toll on crops. Korean Workers' Party newspaper Rodong Sinmun reported Monday the country had received less than an inch of rain by mid-July, the second-lowest rainfall since 1981. The...
Politicsrand.org

North Korean Nuclear Weapons Pose an Existential Threat to China

Despite the current border closures between their two countries, China and North Korea remain resolutely pledged to a “blood-alliance.” But this partnership has vastly different implications depending on which side of the border you consider. In many ways, COVID-19 provided a convenient excuse for Kim Jong-un to close the borders in the name of public health while simultaneously signaling to Beijing that he did not want Chinese aid, even if it meant having to starve his own people. Kim likely wants the border closed to also limit Chinese influence and leverage in the North's internal affairs.
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

North Korean soldiers steal from civilians to celebrate end of Korean War

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Members of North Korea’s military are robbing citizens on the streets to secure materials needed to celebrate the signing of the July 27, 1953 armistice agreement that ended Korean War hostilities, sources in the country told RFA.
WorldPosted by
UPI News

Report: Hundreds of North Koreans stay behind in Russia during pandemic

July 28 (UPI) -- Close to 1,000 North Koreans remain in Russia and Russian authorities say COVID-19 is the reason they have been unable to return home. Russia's Ministry of Internal Affairs in Primorsky Krai, in the Russian Far East, said that immigration data show 969 North Korean nationals are in the region closest to the North Korean border, Interfax News Agency reported Tuesday.
Entertainmentallkpop.com

North Korean defector reveals North Korea also has girl groups

A North Korean defector revealed North Korea also has girl groups. On July 25th, the 501st episode of 'Now On My Way to Meet You' was broadcasted on Channel A. During the episode, North Korean defector Kim Keum Hyuk revealed they also had girl groups just like South Korea. He surprised everyone by saying, "Don't be surprised, but there are stage performances just like what Girls' Generation does. 8 to 9 members girl groups in short pants perform on stage."
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Why North Korea is so afraid of K-pop

(CNN) — North Korea is doubling down on its culture war, warning citizens to stay away from all things South Korean -- including its fashion, music, hairstyles and even slang. In the past decade, South Korea has emerged as a formidable cultural force, with products from makeup to K-pop and...
MusicMetalSucks

North Korea’s Relationship with Metal

Unlike its “good twin” to the south, North Korea is not known as a musical force in pop culture, but that doesn’t mean that its citizens don’t enjoy or perform music. There have been groups within the country such as Pochonbo Electronic Ensemble, Wangjaesan Light Music Band, and various orchestras who perform a load of patriotic, communist themed songs like “Arirang,” branded in the hearts of every citizen.
Tokyo, JPPosted by
The Associated Press

Even in absence, North Korea’s presence felt at Tokyo Games

TOKYO (AP) — North Korea isn’t at the Tokyo Olympics this summer. And therein lies a tale — one of sports and viruses, but most of all a tale of complex politics. While it’s not making headlines here, the North’s absence is noteworthy, especially among those who watch the intersection of sports and diplomacy — and the way North Korea’s propaganda machine uses international attention to advance its needs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy