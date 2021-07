The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness climbed above 191.4 million on Wednesday, while the death toll climbed above 4.1 million, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. leads the world with a total of 34 million cases and in deaths with 609,529 as the highly infectious delta variant continues to spread fast, especially in states with low vaccination rates. The one-shot coronavirus vaccine from Johnson & Johnson is much less effective against the highly transmissible delta variant than it is against the original version of COVID-19, according toa new study posted online Tuesday.The study, which examined...