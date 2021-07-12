Letter: Mae Bradshaw is the right choice for Rye Select Board

When there is a choice to be made, I want to have Mae Bradshaw on my team as she has the strength of character and what it takes to pull the “whole” team over the finish line by completing the task or mission at hand. Many know this from Mae’s town of Rye leadership, but Mae has been a unique very positive link in my life beyond town governance. Mae teamed up with my older brother in middle school math class to conquer the advanced math program together with incredible compassion and bonding back in the day! Mae and I were alumnae of the same girls’ high school before it merged with the neighboring boys’ school only to find ourselves together on countless alumnae/i councils, boards and committees of the merged school for decades to this day. Mae’s constant diligence to a commitment always managed to pull even the most disparate group over the common goal finish line as she lay out the path forward for the greater good of everyone to meet the goals of the mission at hand.