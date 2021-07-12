Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rye, NH

Letter: Mae Bradshaw is the right choice for Rye Select Board

Fosters Daily Democrat
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen there is a choice to be made, I want to have Mae Bradshaw on my team as she has the strength of character and what it takes to pull the “whole” team over the finish line by completing the task or mission at hand. Many know this from Mae’s town of Rye leadership, but Mae has been a unique very positive link in my life beyond town governance. Mae teamed up with my older brother in middle school math class to conquer the advanced math program together with incredible compassion and bonding back in the day! Mae and I were alumnae of the same girls’ high school before it merged with the neighboring boys’ school only to find ourselves together on countless alumnae/i councils, boards and committees of the merged school for decades to this day. Mae’s constant diligence to a commitment always managed to pull even the most disparate group over the common goal finish line as she lay out the path forward for the greater good of everyone to meet the goals of the mission at hand.

www.fosters.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rye, NH
Government
City
Rye, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Math#In My Life#Rye Select Board#The Select Board#Team Rye
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...
ImmigrationPosted by
Reuters

U.S. sues Texas after it blocks transport of migrants in state

July 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department sued Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Friday, seeking to block an executive order that restricts the transport of migrants through the state and authorizes state troopers to pull over vehicles suspected of doing so. In a lawsuit filed in El Paso federal...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. issues new Cuba sanctions, Biden promises more to come

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - The United States imposed sanctions on the Cuban police force and two of its leaders on Friday in response to the Havana government's crackdown on protesters, and President Joe Biden promised Cuban-American leaders more actions were coming. The U.S. Treasury Department said the sanctions, which...

Comments / 0

Community Policy