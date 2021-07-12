DeJear, possible Iowa governor candidate, will visit Clinton today

DES MOINES (AP) — Iowa voting rights activist Deidre DeJear said Monday that she is considering a run for Iowa governor. DeJear announced the formation of an exploratory committee and a tour of seven Iowa cities this week to discuss the idea with Iowans. The tour begins at a Des Moines hair salon, then moves on to Clinton, where she will be featured at a conversational event at noon Tuesday, July 13, at the Gateway Area Community Center, 1850 S. Bluff Blvd. She also will host events in Davenport, Muscatine, Burlington, Fort Madison and Ottumwa.