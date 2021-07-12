Cancel
Mooresville, NC

Mooresville, Troutman Garden clubs Share the Love

By From staff reports
Statesville Record & Landmark
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShare the Love was a new project for two area garden clubs — Mooresville, and Troutman. After her wedding at the Dale Earnhardt Venues, a bride requested that her flowers be shared with nursing homes. Mooresville club member Charline Sims was contacted and she sent out an S.O.S. Four members from the Mooresville club and two from Troutman picked up the beautiful table designs and some smaller ones for delivery. The members of Mooresville took them to Citadel, Summit Place, Carillon and Hope House of Mooresville, while the Troutman members delivered designs to Brookdale Gardens, Aurora and Heritage Place, all in Statesville. The designs were elaborate with pastel colors. Peony, hydrangea, roses, bachelor buttons, clematis, statice in pink and blue, carnations and mums were added to greenery to make the wedding a day to remember, and the joy these flowers gave the residents of eight homes will long be remembered.

