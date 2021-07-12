Cancel
NFL rumors: Ex-Jets QB Mark Sanchez lands new TV gig

By Mike Rosenstein
Former New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez is on the move. The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand reports Sanchez is leaving ESPN to join FOX Sports as an NFL game analyst. On Sundays, Sanchez is expected to work with Kevin Kugler, according to sources. Sanchez will be in the spot vacated by Chris Spielman, who left last season to help run the Detroit Lions.

