Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

The Week in Margate Government: July 12-16

By MargateNews.net
margatenews.net
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDevelopment Review Committee and Community Redevelopment Agency scheduled for Tuesday Regular City Commission Meeting on Wednesday. On November10, 2020, the Development Review Committee (DRC) reviewed applications for subdivision resurvey and site plan to develop a proposed warehouse and distribution center identified as Firstgate Commerce Center on the subject property- 5301 Copans Road. On February23, 2021, the Development Review Committee reviewed a plat note amendment application for Firstgate Commerce Center. The first submittal of plat note amendment application was rejected and the applicant was instructed to resubmit back to DRC for review.

margatenews.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Margate Government#Firstgate Commerce Center#Boy Scouts Of America#Board#The Executive Director#Mcra
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden tells federal workers: Get vaccinated or submit to testing

President Biden on Thursday is directing all federal employees and onsite contractors to show that they are vaccinated or otherwise submit to regular coronavirus testing, a major step that will likely cause other private sector businesses to follow suit. Biden is also instructing his administration to apply similar standards to...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Amazon hit with record EU data privacy fine

July 30 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) has been hit with a record $886.6 million (746 million euros) European Union fine for processing personal data in violation of the bloc's GDPR rules, as privacy regulators take a more aggressive position on enforcement. The Luxembourg National Commission for Data Protection (CNPD)...

Comments / 0

Community Policy