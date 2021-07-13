The Week in Margate Government: July 12-16

Development Review Committee and Community Redevelopment Agency scheduled for Tuesday Regular City Commission Meeting on Wednesday. On November10, 2020, the Development Review Committee (DRC) reviewed applications for subdivision resurvey and site plan to develop a proposed warehouse and distribution center identified as Firstgate Commerce Center on the subject property- 5301 Copans Road. On February23, 2021, the Development Review Committee reviewed a plat note amendment application for Firstgate Commerce Center. The first submittal of plat note amendment application was rejected and the applicant was instructed to resubmit back to DRC for review.