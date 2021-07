Bring the church to you with this quaint little fixer-upper. If you're looking for a holey, holy home to live in this little Iowa gem could be for you. That's because it's a church with a bit of a hole in the roof. Let's explain. What was once Redemption Missionary Baptist Church is now an empty building waiting for someone to redeem it and bring it back to life. It's located at 1510 2nd St SW in Cedar Rapids and is listed for only $45,000 on Zillow.