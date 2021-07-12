Cancel
Deadline Nearing to Apply for ADAI Relief Program

southeastagnet.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in April, the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries (ADAI) announced they were administering the Alabama Agriculture Relief Program (AARP) to provide USDA relief funds to farmers who suffered losses due to Hurricane Michael in 2018. While the original deadline to apply was June 25th, they want to remind those who experienced necessary expenses related to losses of beef cattle, poultry, pecans, horticulture crops and uninsured infrastructure damage related to the consequences of Hurricane Michael, the deadline was extended to July 26, so you still have two weeks to apply.

Comments / 0

