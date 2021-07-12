The County fairs are back! Last year, the county fair suffered as much as anything. The county fair’s importance dates back to a history when people loved to get together and celebrate. They celebrated successful learning and showed their best harvest and crafts. They taste tested entries to determine the best pie. The county fair was a celebration everyone looked forward to. It brought the community together. With only 2% of the population tied to agriculture, the county fair is a show case of agriculture.