Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Our active pattern continues much of this week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While our severe threat will slowly diminish after today, a very wet pattern will stay with us through much of this week and into this next weekend. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be around our region through this evening and tonight. Fortunately, we will have breaks from the rain at times, but once storms pick back up for areas, they can quickly put down some torrential rain. A low-end severe threat will also be with us through this evening and into early tonight, with our main threat being damaging winds. Once we move later into tonight and overnight, that severe threat will diminish with a few isolated to scattered showers remaining around.