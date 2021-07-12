Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lexington, KY

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Our active pattern continues much of this week

By Adam Burniston
WKYT 27
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While our severe threat will slowly diminish after today, a very wet pattern will stay with us through much of this week and into this next weekend. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be around our region through this evening and tonight. Fortunately, we will have breaks from the rain at times, but once storms pick back up for areas, they can quickly put down some torrential rain. A low-end severe threat will also be with us through this evening and into early tonight, with our main threat being damaging winds. Once we move later into tonight and overnight, that severe threat will diminish with a few isolated to scattered showers remaining around.

www.wkyt.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lexington, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wkyt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Texas StatePosted by
Fox News

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signs order banning COVID vaccine, mask mandates

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday signed an executive order prohibiting mask mandates or COVID-19 vaccine requirements from government agencies and municipalities statewide. Abbott issued the order Thursday, two days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended indoor mask mandates, regardless of vaccination status, in places with at least 50 confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over the previous seven days.
ImmigrationPosted by
Reuters

U.S. sues Texas after it blocks transport of migrants in state

July 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department sued Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Friday, seeking to block an executive order that restricts the transport of migrants through the state and authorizes state troopers to pull over vehicles suspected of doing so. In a lawsuit filed in El Paso federal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy