Pittsburgh Pirates 2021 MLB Draft: Lonnie White Jr. at pick #64 Overall

The Pittsburgh Pirates are working to have a franchise-altering draft class. Here is who they took with their third pick. The Pittsburgh Pirates were assigned the largest draft bonus poll for the 2021 MLB draft. We can always see the strategy coming into play as the Pirates talk college catcher Henry Davis with the first overall selection. The team is expected to save money against a signing bonus, which will then allow them to spread out more signing bonus money elsewhere. We can already see this with pick number 37, and the second round. The team selected prep left-handed pitcher Anthony Solometo. The big lefty ranked at #17 overall on MLB Pipeline so he will definitely be an over-slot deal.