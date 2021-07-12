Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Lykke Li’s “I Follow Rivers” Is Getting the Tyler, the Creator Treatment

By Margaret Farrell
floodmagazine.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year, the acclaimed sophomore album Wounded Rhymes from Swedish indie pop star Lykke Li is turning 10 years old. In order to celebrate the album’s existence and influence, the LA-based musician is releasing a deluxe version that features unreleased demos of “Jerome,” “Youth Knows No Pain,” and “I Follow Rivers.” Another treat off this deluxe release is a remix of “I Follow Rivers” by Tyler, the Creator hitting DSPs for the first time.

floodmagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome
Person
Lykke Li
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I Follow Rivers#Wounded Rhymes#The Creator#Swedish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
Related
MoviesStereogum

Watch Machine Gun Kelly & Tyler, The Creator Get Hurt In The Jackass Forever Trailer

It’s been more than 20 years since Jackass debuted on MTV, and it’s been more than 10 since we last saw these giggling miscreants hurting themselves and each other in the masterful Jackass 3D. This fall, the cast of Jackass will return for the new motion picture Jackass Forever. These guys are much older now, but they are still very willing to put themselves in harm’s way for our viewing pleasure. But it appears that the Jackass guys have also made the wise decision to outsource at least a few of their stunts to young celebrities. A couple of those celebrities are musicians.
Musichypebeast.com

Video of Tyler, the Creator and Kanye West in Studio Surfaces

Despite being largely absent from the world of music recently, Kanye West could be gearing up for a release as a new video showed him in the studio with Tyler, the Creator. The newly surfaced clip showing the two working in the studio has now reinvigorated talks of the shelved DONDA album finally releasing. The muted video shows Kanye playing new tracks for Tyler who is seen visibly excited about what he is hearing. Additionally, a whiteboard seen in the background looks to feature a rough tracklist of over 10-tracks.
Designers & Collectionsrapradar.com

Tyler, The Creator Directs Converse Ad

Converse commissions Tyler, The Creator to take the director’s seat in the brand’s new ad. The two-minute clip depicts a group meeting of fans of the brand from various subcultures including Vince Staples, Odd Future’s Jasper, as well as NBA legends Bill Walton and Marques Johnson, comedian Josh Johnson, and many more. Join the club, just don’t break the rules.
MusicHipHopDX.com

Kanye West & Tyler, The Creator Captured Working On Possible 'Donda' Album

Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator are back in the studio. The A Tribe Called Quest affiliate Consequence posted a video without sound on Saturday (July 17) showing Yeezy and Tyler locked in listening to a beat off Ye’s computer. The caption, which reads “ConsTV Exclusive, Ye x Tyler, Epic Level, Summer 21,'” implies Kanye and Tyler have new music on the way.
Musicuabblazermedia.com

Review: Tyler, the Creator creates another hit album

Tyler, the Creator’s newest album is a breath of fresh air for rap fans. “Call Me If You Get Lost” is an excellent showcase of Tyler’s ability to create worlds around his album, using his lyrical ability at its peak. Tyler, the Creator is top five in modern personal rankings;...
Musichypebeast.com

Best New Tracks: Lil Nas X x Jack Harlow, Isaiah Rashad, Tyler the Creator x Lykke Li and More

As the week in music comes to a close, HYPEBEAST has rounded up the 10 best projects for the latest installment of Best New Tracks. This week’s list is led by Lil Nas X x Jack Harlow and Isaiah Rashad x Doechii x Kal Banx, who both released brand new singles from their forthcoming albums, as well as a Lykke Li remix from Tyler, the Creator that’s finally on streaming. Also joining this selection are Dave and Leon Bridges with their latest full-length releases, singles from Samm Henshaw, Logic, Jordan Rakei, Boyz Noise and TOMMY €A$H, plus a Metallica cover from J Balvin.
Beauty & Fashionhotnewhiphop.com

Tyler, The Creator Spotted With Hooded Kanye In Studio Showcasing DONDA Tracklist

Kanye West's DONDA album was supposed to drop last year, however, it never did. The release date of mid-summer came and went, and Kanye just acted like nothing much happened. Fans are used to Mr. West missing drop dates, but there hasn't really been much news about the project since its disappearance. Some of Kanye's inner circle have tried to keep us hype, but fans have mostly given up. However, there may be hope!
Musichotnewhiphop.com

HNHH Staff Picks Playlist: Pop Smoke, Tyler, The Creator, Vince Staples, & More

Music looks to be in a pretty good place right now, and we're still waiting for some of the most widely recognized artists to release their upcoming albums. As the world soaks in information regarding Kanye West's tenth studio album, which will reportedly release this week, hip-hop fans have been enjoying the latest posthumous album from Pop Smoke, the late 20-year-old music superstar. Despite some of the people closest to him, including producer 808Melo and his best friend Mike Dee, denouncing the album, fans have been singling out a few songs for their individual playlists, and we're doing the same for this week's iteration of the Staff Picks Playlist.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Tyler, The Creator Is Still Rocking, Rolling, Blooming, And Growing

Four years ago today, Tyler, the Creator returned with his highly anticipated fourth studio album. Originally titled Scum F*ck Flower Boy, the final product arrived in a slightly more commercially friendly package as Flower Boy, and it featured artists such as Frank Ocean, A$AP Rocky, Lil Wayne, Rex Orange County, Estelle, and Jaden Smith, among others. The album was widely praised for its growth from Tyler's original Bastard/Goblin/Wolf trilogy, and it also saw the Odd Future founder exploring his sexuality on wax for the first time.
Celebritiesvelillum.com

The Famous Tyler the Creator:

The “Knave” mixtape was the main swallow that easily started to make a corona of “new wave” rap around Odd Future. A group of washouts, driven by a whimsical MC, who could be perceived in only a couple seconds because of his unpleasant, soft tone and brutal stream, showed the entire world that in the time of the Internet it’s anything but important to finish up agreements with names and relate to the charming picture of a rap star from the TV screen. You can simply be an erratic, simply act naturally. In any case, on the off chance that you take a gander at it, “Jerk” was only an initial demonstration before the entire world thought about Tyler. This occurred after the arrival of the collection “Troll”, and particularly after the video for the track “Yonkers”.
Theater & DanceUV Cavalier Daily

Tyler, the Creator brings great summer anthems on his new album

Last month Tyler, the Creator released his new album, “CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST.” His recent album follows his career-defining masterpiece “IGOR” from 2019, which earned Tyler his first number one album and Grammy Award and is considered to be one of the best albums of that year. On...
MusicDartmouth

Review: ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’ sees Tyler, the Creator return to his roots, now more matured and refined

The latest album, released June 25, builds upon the musical prowess exhibited in his last two, but with a refreshingly rougher edge. When Tyler, the Creator released his album’s new single, “Lumberjack,” on June 16, it was unclear which version of him we would get on “Call Me If You Get Lost,” his sixth studio album. Tyler’s discography has seen a major swing from aggressive and alienating lyrics to exploring introspective, vulnerable themes. The album’s first single gave us the old, aggressive Tyler; it boasted of wealth over an abrasive sample from the pioneering horrorcore group Gravediggaz, but with humor and grace infusing the lyrics. Its sound is comparable to his earlier albums, but in a way that is more mature and secure, foreshadowing the feeling of the album that would follow.
MusicPosted by
Z94

Disturbed’s ‘Stricken’ Rides Disco Groove in Mashup With The Weeknd + Daft Punk

Disturbed have often separated themselves from some of their hard-rocking peers in part due to the frequent rhythmic delivery of David Draiman's vocals. Not only has it brought some freshness to their sound, but as some mashup artists will tell you, it also makes them prime for pairing up in collaboration with something that has a little more beat and groove. One recent such instance has Disturbed's "Stricken" now meeting the disco-dance vibe of pop star the Weeknd and electro kings Daft Punk.
Theater & DanceMiddletown Press

Tyler, the Creator Showcases His Eras, Growth at Lollapalooza 2021 Headlining Set

It’s been a long 16 months without in-person concerts and festivals, and as Lollapalooza returned for Day Two at Chicago’s Grant Park on Friday, attendees and artists alike were all still feeling their way into the new normal. While official attendance numbers were not made available, the grounds did not appear to be at its typical 100,000-person capacity. Though it was busy and packed tighter near stages (and it got more crowded as the day wore on), there was still a decent amount of space away from the front of stages to socially distance and maneuver around the park, a welcome respite while in the midst of a pandemic where Covid-19 case numbers are once again rising.
MusicStereogum

Watch Miley Cyrus Cover Pixies’ “Where Is My Mind” At Lollapalooza

Miley Cyrus has been going hard on the alt-rock covers lately. In the past few months alone, Cyrus has sung songs from Hole, Mazzy Star, and the Cocteau Twins. Last night, Cyrus headlined the first night of Lollapalooza, the first truly grand-scale American music festival since the start of the pandemic. She opened her set with her 2013 hit “We Can’t Stop,” and she turned that song into a medley with the Pixies anthem “Where Is My Mind.”
Musichypebeast.com

Best New Tracks: Billie Eilish, Isaiah Rashad, Skepta and More

As the week in music comes to a close, HYPEBEAST has rounded up the 10 best projects for the latest installment of Best New Tracks. This week’s list is led by new releases from Billie Eilish, Isaiah Rashad and Skepta, who dropped the full-length efforts Happier Than Ever, The House Is Burning and the EP All In, respectively. Also joining this selection is Logic, who returns from retirement with Bobby Tarantino III, plus Pink Siifu, 박혜진 Park Hye Jin, Yaw Tog, Mount Kimbie, DUCKWRTH and Fred again…
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Tyler, The Creator Reveals The Most Impactful Moment In His Career

Over the course of the past decade, Tyler, The Creator has cemented his status as a behemoth in pop culture. The rapper has reinvented his style and his sound during his career which ultimately shifted the culture in its own way. He's gone on to work alongside legends like Pharrell Williams, Lil Wayne, and Kanye West without compromising his own vision. The question remains -- what was the moment that led to this success?
Musictheaureview.com

Album of the Week: Bleachers – Take The Sadness Out of Saturday Night (2021 LP)

Every few years or so you hear about a magical super-producer that’s seemingly always creating massive tunes for other artists. And every time I’m left wondering if these producers do it because they can’t sing and are just good at lyrics and song structure. I’m sure there have been plenty of producers that are more than happy to not appear behind the microphone, but an example of one who isn’t afraid to get behind the mic and front a band is Jack Antonoff. In the form of his band Bleachers, Antonoff pulls on the frontman pants, puts himself front of stage and manages to pull off ten quality songs on the band’s third album Take The Sadness Out of Saturday Night.

Comments / 0

Community Policy