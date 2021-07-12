Lykke Li’s “I Follow Rivers” Is Getting the Tyler, the Creator Treatment
This year, the acclaimed sophomore album Wounded Rhymes from Swedish indie pop star Lykke Li is turning 10 years old. In order to celebrate the album’s existence and influence, the LA-based musician is releasing a deluxe version that features unreleased demos of “Jerome,” “Youth Knows No Pain,” and “I Follow Rivers.” Another treat off this deluxe release is a remix of “I Follow Rivers” by Tyler, the Creator hitting DSPs for the first time.floodmagazine.com
Comments / 0