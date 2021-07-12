With his good looks, confidence, great voice, and smooth performance skills, it’s easy to see why Rauw Alejandro is on his way to becoming one of Spanish music’s biggest stars. The 28-year-old has been grinding hard since the early 2010s and his time has come. With nearly a half dozen platinum singles to his name, he has built a fan base of people all over the world and he has earned the respect of some of the most well-known names in Latin music. As he continues to build the foundation for a long-lasting career, there are lots of people out there who are looking forward to seeing what he can accomplish. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Rauw Alejandro.