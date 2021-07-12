Cancel
Galveston County, TX

Galveston County Health District today reports a 3-day total of 120 additional positive COVID-19 cases

Bay Area Entertainer
 18 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p7wBm_0aua7Jku00

 and 30 additional recoveries.All cases are current.

To date, 404,388 tests have been administered in Galveston County.

As of July 11, the health district has confirmed 140 cases in Galveston County residents tied to the recent church camp COVID-19 outbreak. 13 test samples have tested positive for the Delta variant. 17 breakthrough cases have been identified. A breakthrough case is someone who becomes infected with COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated. In addition to the 140 confirmed cases, another 12 Galveston County residents have self-reported testing positive for COVID-19 to the health district. We are investigating these reports. They are not confirmed cases at this time. All confirmed cases are reflected on our COVID-19 dashboard.

Let’s keep working together to slow the spread of COVID-19.

  • Get a vaccine when it's available to you.
  • Stay home if you are sick.
  • Wear a face covering in public spaces if not fully vaccinated.
  • Stay at least 6 feet from other people if not fully vaccinated.
  • Avoid crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces.
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use hand sanitizer if soap and water aren't available.

For testing options in Galveston County, please visit www.gchd.org/testing

For more case information, please see the health district’s COVID-19 dashboard at www.gchd.org/coviddashboard
For COVID-19 vaccine information, please visit www.gchd.org/covidvaccine.

Comments / 0

Bay Area Entertainer has grown. We are a super hyper-local online publication that covers Galveston County. We inform the community of all the fun and great things there are to do in our great county. We cover local events and promote a shop local attitude. Share your pictures, story ideas, or just anything you think people would enjoy.... You can find us online at www.bayareaentertainer.com For advertising, pricing call Jimmy 409-916-2970

 http://www.bayareaentertainer.com
