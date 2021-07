ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – A celebration of life was held Tuesday for Johnny Hurley, who is remembered for his bravery during the deadly shooting in Olde Town Arvada last month. John “Johnny” Hurley (credit: Hurley family) Police credit Hurley with stopping Ronald Troyke — who killed Arvada Police Officer Gordon Beesley. (credit: Flatirons Church) According to Arvada Police, Hurley had picked up the gunman’s rifle and was shot and killed by a responding officer. Several efforts are underway to support the families of both Hurley and Beesley. The Bluegrass Lounge is running an online auction with hundreds of items, including some very rare whiskey. The proceeds will be split to the Hurley and Beesley families. (credit: CBS) On Monday night, a packed crowd filled the Grizzly Rose for a benefit concert hosted by KYGO with proceeds going to the Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation. (credit: CBS) The crowd of hundreds cheered on Beesley’s wife as she was presented with a check from the ticket sales.