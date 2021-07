Cryptocurrency Exchange FTX has been experiencing a period of strong growth and might threaten the biggest exchanges in the market. FTX and FTX.US have been in the news a lot lately for all the right reasons. Last week, the exchange raised nearly $1 billion in Series B funding and announced a project to become carbon-neutral by the end of 2021. As FTX continues its meteoric rise, the exchange is legitimately in line to compete with the likes of Binance and Coinbase.