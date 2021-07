REVIEW – Keto foods have become so mainstream that you can find them when you visit the grocery store. I’ve even found Keto friendly foods at Walmart. The problem is that many of these so-called Keto foods tend to be snack foods instead of foods that you can use as a full meal replacement. That is why I was so excited when I found Keto Chow which can replace one or even all of your meals for the day. Let’s take a look and do some taste tests!