Jemaine Clement expands ‘Shadows’ vampire universe with Taika Waititi
Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi are putting a little more bite into their cult-favorite vampire universe. Their latest addition is “Wellington Paranormal” (Sundays at 9 p.m. on the CW), a comedy-horror show created by the “What We Do in the Shadows” duo. It follows the adventures of incurious police officers Minogue (Mike Minogue) and O’Leary (Karen O’Leary) as they investigate supernatural incidents around the titular New Zealand capital.nypost.com
