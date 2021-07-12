Cancel
Jemaine Clement expands ‘Shadows’ vampire universe with Taika Waititi

By Lauren Sarner
New York Post
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJemaine Clement and Taika Waititi are putting a little more bite into their cult-favorite vampire universe. Their latest addition is “Wellington Paranormal” (Sundays at 9 p.m. on the CW), a comedy-horror show created by the “What We Do in the Shadows” duo. It follows the adventures of incurious police officers Minogue (Mike Minogue) and O’Leary (Karen O’Leary) as they investigate supernatural incidents around the titular New Zealand capital.

