In 2013, 80-year-old Kohei Jinno was evicted from his home in Tokyo so that Japan could build a new stadium to host the 2020 Summer Olympics. The Olympics regularly raze the homes of people like Jinno, who alongside his wife lived in a public housing complex. What sets him apart from the millions of others like him is that it was the second time it had happened: When the Olympics came to Tokyo in 1964, Jinno was evicted then too.