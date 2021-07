A concerned mother in Georgia is speaking out after an incident involving a white neighbor who attacked her son. As Latika Sim of Carroll County explained in an interview with regional NBC affiliate 11Alive, the man in question—who’s since been identified as 29-year-old Matthew Martel—lives in her neighborhood. At the time of the incident, Latika said, her 15-year-old son was outside playing basketball with his cousins in the Villa Rica area when Martel started running toward him.