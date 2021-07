The last 12 months have been one for the books, and these agents, developers, managing brokers and lenders, exemplified the concept of grace under pressure. Their perseverance in a challenging and quickly changing market provided an example for their colleagues in the Atlanta area, and now they’re being given credit where credit is due. Congratulations to the winners and runners up for all their hard work and the professionalism they displayed this year! And thank you to the thousands real estate professionals who cast votes in this year’s Atlanta Agents’ Choice Awards! Keep up the good work, everyone!