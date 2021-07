One of the things that never ceases to fascinate me about my daughter is how imaginative she can be. After a particularly full day of adventuring with daddy this past weekend, Alaina found herself faced with a somewhat lenghty car ride home. Instead of nodding off like I had hoped she would, she promptly untied her shoes and began playing. I didn’t fully understand everything that the two shoelaces were saying to each other, but it seemed like they were getting along fairly well, fortunate since they spend so much time in such close proximity. I found it to be an inspired bit of improvisation.