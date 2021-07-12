Christmas ride in July: Hogs and Honeys deliver the goods to Variety
WORCESTER — On Sunday, July 11, East-Norriton based Hogs and Honeys Foundation For Kids, an organization dedicated to helping children in Montgomery County, hosted its annual Christmas in July Ride and Toy Run, which ended at Variety – the Children’s Charity of the Delaware Valley with a parade of more than 100 motorcycles into campus. While at Variety, Hogs and Honeys presented a local 10-year-old boy from Montgomery County with an adaptive trike.www.thereporteronline.com
Comments / 0