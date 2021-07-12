Here are the 20 commercial building permits issued last week in Albuquerque

Albuquerque, NM, July 25, 2021 -- As of July 15, 2021, Keystone International, Inc. (Keystone) has transitioned from a Veteran-owned small business to an women-owned small business. Michelle Detry, President, and Beth Ulibarri, Chief Financial Officer, have acquired shares held by Gary Van Valin, Chairman of the Board. Ms. Detry, Ms. Ulibarri and four other women are now the majority owners and hold the key leadership roles of the organization. Keystone is headquartered in Albuquerque, NM and is celebrating their 30th year in business this fall. Keystone specializes in the areas of organizational development, project management and technical support services. Keystone provides a full range of management consulting, technical support and temporary help services designed to assist our clients when confronting the demands of limited resources, advancing technology, and a changing workforce. Keystone’s clients include the Department of Energy national laboratories, Air Force Research Laboratory, and a wide variety of small and large businesses, nonprofit organizations and higher education institutions.