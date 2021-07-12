Cancel
Albuquerque, NM

Here are the 20 commercial building permits issued last week in Albuquerque

By Staff
Albuquerque Business First
Albuquerque Business First
 18 days ago
A project at 2201 Vista Oriente St. NW is estimated to be more than 78,000 square feet and cost an estimated $720,946. The work will be done by Lassen Enterprises LLC and Juno Architects.

The Albuquerque Business First provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

