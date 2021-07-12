Cancel
APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. Prepares for Growth as S-1 Registration Statement Now Effective

San Francisco, CA – July 12, 2021 – APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: ALDS) (“APPlife”, the Company”), a business incubator and portfolio manager that invests in and creates e-commerce and cloud-based solutions is pleased to announce that as of July 6, 2021 its form S-1 has been declared effective by the Securities & Exchange Commission.

