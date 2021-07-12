APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. Prepares for Growth as S-1 Registration Statement Now Effective

GRAND CAYMAN, CAYMAN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) (the 'Company') announced today that Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. ('Oxbridge Acquisition'), a Cayman Islands special purpose acquisition company and an indirect subsidiary of the Company, filed a Registration Statement on Form S-1 (the 'Registration Statement') with the Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC') in connection with a proposed initial public offering of its units. The Company's wholly owned licensed reinsurance subsidiary, Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited ('Oxbridge Reinsurance'), is the lead investor in Oxbridge Acquisition's sponsor and is making the investment pursuant to its reinsurance business plan under which Oxbridge Reinsurance intends to invest in SPACs that are sponsored and/or managed by the Company's management team, such that the investments contribute to the growth of capital and surplus of Oxbridge Reinsurance over time. Oxbridge Acquisition intends to concentrate its efforts for a target in the disruptive technology market, with a particular focus in the insurance technology (InsurTech), blockchain and artificial intelligence technology sectors.