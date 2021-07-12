Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Atlantic Health System and NYU Langone Health Announce Partnership on Organ Transplantation

By Atlantic Health System
Newswise
 18 days ago

Newswise — Two of the leading names in health care in the tri-state region, New Jersey–based Atlantic Health System and New York–based NYU Langone Health, are teaming up to give patients greater access to heart and liver transplants and the coordinated, high-quality care needed to stay healthy. The clinical affiliation...

www.newswise.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyu Langone#Transplants#Newswise#Nyu Langone#Atlantic Health System#Overlook Medical Center#Newton Medical Center#Chilton Medical Center#Atlantic Medical Group#Atlantic Visiting Nurse#Atlantic Mobile Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Instagram
Related
Health Servicespharmacytimes.com

Pharmacy Times Expands Strategic Alliance Partnership Program With the Addition of Six New Health System Partners

Pharmacy Times® announces the addition of six new partners to its Strategic Alliance Partnership program. "We are thrilled to align ourselves with such renowned health systems," said Gil Hernandez, vice president of Pharmacy & Healthcare Communications, LLC, publisher of Pharmacy Times®. "Each of the six new partners brings a breadth of expertise to the table that will allow us to maximize positive outcomes through the effective implementation of innovative ideas and collaborative efforts, ultimately strengthening our position in the pharmaceutical industry."
Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

7 recent health IT, innovation partnerships

Here are seven recent health IT vendor contracts and go-lives accelerating digital transformation efforts at healthcare organizations. 1. Burlington, Mass.-based Wellforce is working with Amazon to move its entire digital healthcare ecosystem, including its Epic EHR infrastructure, to Amazon Web Services. 2. Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard University's...
Hackensack, NJNewswise

Jersey Shore University Medical Center Now Offers Elite Regional Expertise in Orthopedic Oncology

Newswise — The care of cancer (sarcomas) of the bones and soft tissues requires the expertise of a highly specialized team. Jersey Shore University Medical Center is among two of the elite Hackensack Meridian Health locations in New Jersey to offer clinical expertise in the field of orthopedic oncology. And as part of John Theurer Cancer Center, patients have access to an entire sarcoma care team that is focused on precision therapies, research, trials and training.
Health ServicesNewswise

Mount Sinai’s J Mocco, MD, to Lead the Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery

Newswise — J Mocco, MD, MS, Senior Vice Chair, Director of the Cerebrovascular Center, and Co-Director of the Neuroendovascular Surgery Fellowship Program in the Department of Neurosurgery at Mount Sinai, has been named president-elect of the Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery (SNIS), a scientific and educational association dedicated to advancing the specialty of neurointerventional surgery, effective July 29, 2021. With more than 600 members worldwide, the organization’s mission is to promote the highest quality, comprehensive, minimally-invasive care for patients with stroke, brain aneurysms, and other diseases of the head, neck and spine.
New York City, NYNewswise

NYU Langone Health Named Coordinating Center for American Heart Association Health Equity Research Network to Prevent Hypertension in Black Communities

Newswise — NEW YORK, July 29, 2021—In the United States, more than 40 percent of Black men and women are living with high blood pressure—the highest rate in the country. As part of a $20 million award from the America Heart Association, NYU Grossman School of Medicine has been named as the coordinating center for a new collaboration between eight universities to prevent hypertension and reduce racial inequities in cardiovascular disease outcomes in Black communities.
SoftwareSFGate

Greenway Health Announces Support for AWS for Health Initiative

Breadth and depth of AWS enables more rapid time to market and stability for Greenway solutions. Greenway Health, a leading health information technology services provider, announced its support for the AWS for Health initiative from Amazon Web Services (AWS). The initiative has accelerated software deployment for solutions such as Greenway Insights™ and Greenway Telehealth™, as well as digital innovation for the more than 54,000 healthcare providers the organization serves.
Health Servicesbeckershospitalreview.com

3 health systems that recently scored health tech licensing deals

With the rapid acceleration of digital health during the pandemic, hospitals and health systems are increasingly getting involved in health tech licensing and commercialization of innovative platforms and devices. Here are three health systems that have inked tech licensing deals in the past few months. 1. Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic...
Health Servicesbeckershospitalreview.com

9 hospitals, health systems hiring CIOs

HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.) is hiring a CIO for its Healthtrust division. Rush University Medical Center (Chicago) is hiring a CIO. Meharry Medical College (Nashville, Tenn.) is hiring a CIO. St. Luke's Duluth (Minn.) is hiring a CIO. Christus Health System (Irvine, Texas) is hiring an associate CIO. Sanford Health...
Health Servicesbeckershospitalreview.com

10 health systems seeking RCM talent

Ten hospitals and health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order. Advocate Aurora Health (Milwaukee and Downers Grove, Ill.) is seeking a manager of...
Health Servicesmeritushealth.com

Meritus Pulmonary Consultants is Latest Partnership for Health System

Beginning Aug. 1, 2021, Pulmonary Consultants & The Sleep-Breathing Disorders Center joins the Meritus Health family as a practice partner. The team of providers, including Johny Alencherry, M.D.; Shaheen Iqbal, M.D.; Kalim Ahmed, M.D.; Pajman Danai, M.D.; Imtiaz Khurshid, M.D.; Anne Rowland, CRNP; and Brandy Locke, CRNP, is working closely with Meritus Health leadership to bring this transition seamlessly to locations in Hagerstown, Frederick and Waynesboro, Pa.
Parkersburg, WVParkersburg News & Sentinel

Coplin Health Systems resumes clinic at Westbrook Health Services

PARKERSBURG — After temporarily halting services last year due to COVID-19, the Coplin Health Systems clinic will again open at Westbrook Health Services’ Seventh Street location. Certified Family Nurse Practitioner Miranda Boso offers patients the opportunity to be seen for primary care, acute care, and hepatitis C treatment. Boso joined...
Medford, MAPosted by
Boston Business Journal

Nizhoni Health Announces Rebrand to Innovive Health

New brand reflects the growth of largest home health agency in Massachusetts advancing a novel care model that that has put innovation at the forefront of patient care Medford, MA – July 19, 2021 – Nizhoni Health, one of the fastest growing home healthcare providers in Massachusetts, today announced the company will now operate as Innovive Health. As part of today’s announcement, Innovive Health unveiled a new logo, new brand and new website (https://innovivehealth.com) to reflect the company’s evolution and best-in-class model that is both innovative and transforming how home healthcare is delivered to complex and vulnerable patients. “This is an exciting time for our company, which has evolved since I founded it nearly two decades ago while remaining true to our mission to service the population’s most vulnerable and underserved citizens at home,” said Joseph McDonough, Founder and CEO of Innovive Health. “Our new brand reflects both our vision and commitment to re-engineering how home healthcare is delivered to our patients by leveraging technology and data as a platform for enhanced clinical decision making along with the elimination of social barriers to care and the reduction in the utilization of high-cost care environments.” Innovive Health’s unique home health model focuses on patients who have multiple medical comorbidities with complicating behavioral illness, treating and educating patients on their holistic well-being. In addition, the new brand highlights the company's investments in innovation and technology including being one of the early adopters in home healthcare of a cloud-based infrastructure and a fully integrated EMR. Through an engagement with Salesforce, which now serves as the company’s new provider relationship management technology platform, Innovive Health is able to assess new patients’ needs and create seamless care experiences with its hospital, ACO and community care partners. Since its inception in 2004, the organization has played a vital role as the hub for a complex care team – coordinating with a multitude of specialists and providers across the continuum of care. Over several years, Innovive Health has built a strong clinical and operations team while establishing and expanding the company’s partnerships with healthcare organizations and world-class technology companies to fundamentally change the way care is delivered to this population. Innovive Health provides core skilled services including skilled nursing, physical therapy, and occupational therapy along with additional specialty programs to assist in the overall treatment of individuals at home. To learn more about Innovive Health or to make a referral, please visit https://innovivehealth.com. About Innovive Health As one of the fastest growing home health agencies in Massachusetts, Innovive Health has been delivering strong clinical outcomes for more than two decades and is transforming healthcare through an innovative model of patient-centered, data driven, full-service home care. Innovive Health provides high quality nursing, therapy and services to some of the region’s most vulnerable and underserved populations in the safety and comfort of their homes and communities. For more information, visit https://innovivehealth.com. ###
New York City, NYNewswise

Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Launches Project to Dismantle Systemic Racism in Medical Education

New York, NY (7/28/2021) – With generous support from the Josiah Macy Jr. Foundation, the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai announced today a three-year project to replicate its model for dismantling systemic racism in medical education. The school has put forth a Request for Proposal (RFP) seeking eight to ten partner medical schools in the United States and Canada who will participate in the Icahn Mount Sinai learning model, centered on a virtual learning platform.
Businessdrugstorenews.com

Southeastern Grocers, Bonum Health announce telemedicine partnership

Bonum Health is embarking on a new deal with Southeastern Grocers. The companies announced a new telemedicine service distribution deal, which will span across five states — Florida, Alabama, Louisiana, Georgia and Mississippi. As part of the deal, Bonum Health will provide telemedicine services and prescription savings to patients across...
Pharmaceuticalstechstartups.com

A group of vaccinated Americans launches C19VaxReactions.com to bring awareness of negative vaccine reactions to the medical community

C19VaxReactions.com is a website launched by a “large and ever-growing group of Americans who were previously healthy and have been seriously injured by the COVID vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna, J&J as well as Astra Zeneca in the clinical trial stage in the United States).”. According to the information on their website,...
Stanford, CANews-Medical.net

Study reveals disparities in heart failure diagnosis within clinical practices

Many heart failure diagnoses may be missed in a primary care setting. Women, Black adults and individuals with lower net worth are significantly more likely to be diagnosed with heart failure in an acute care setting such as the emergency room or during a hospitalization, even if they reported symptoms of heart failure during a routine, outpatient health care appointment during the previous six months, according to new research published today in Circulation: Heart Failure, an American Heart Association journal.
Granite City, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Chestnut Health Systems Holds Open Interviews

GRANITE CITY – Chestnut Health Systems™ is committed to providing high-quality care and services in the communities it serves. From drug and alcohol addiction treatment facilities (residential and outpatient) to primary care medical homes, to a research institute, Chestnut continuously works to achieve its mission to make a difference and improve quality of life through excellence in service. Chestnut is seeking candidates for a number of open positions and will host open interviews Continue Reading

Comments / 0

Community Policy