Drake Says Certified Lover Boy Album Is Being Mixed

After Bobby Shmurda, 26, was released from prison earlier this year, the “Hot N—-” rapper is having mixed feelings about his newfound freedom. “Honestly, it’s mixed emotions,” the rapper told Desus & Mero per HotNewHipHop “Some days is work, and some days it’s like, man, I’m home. You know when you can’t believe you’re home? I done came home before but this time it was like, I’m home. You know. what I’m saying? I’m home. When you come home, you gotta see everything and what’s what. What’s this? What’s that? That’s what’s really been going on. I’m trying to see what’s this and what’s that before you move cause being in jail just made me smarter. I used to move off a lot of impulse.”