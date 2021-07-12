Cancel
MRI's Magnetic Field Affects Focused Ultrasound Technology

By Washington University in St. Louis
Newswise
 18 days ago

Newswise — MRI-guided focused ultrasound combined with microbubbles can open the blood-brain barrier and allow therapeutic drugs to reach the diseased brain location under the guidance of MRI. It is a promising technique that has been shown safe in patients with various brain diseases, such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and glioblastoma.

Scienceumaryland.edu

How The Brain Controls Blood Flow With Calcium

Unlike the rest of the body, there is not enough real estate in the brain for stored energy. Instead, the brain relies on the hundreds of miles of blood vessels within it to supply fresh energy via the blood. Yet, how the brain expresses a need for more energy during increased activity and then directs its blood supply to specific hot spots was, until now, poorly understood.
Omaha, NEKETV.com

Woman's hard-to-treat depression improved with magnetic field treatment

OMAHA, Neb. — Jenna Bierma thought she’d exhausted most options for managing her depression, which her sister also had before dying by suicide at age 24. "I've tried everything with depression. I’ve tried every medication, every treatment that's out there," Bierma said. Dr. Vidhya Selvaraj is a psychiatrist at Omaha...
Healthmit.edu

Enhancing drug delivery with ultrasound

It can be difficult to get drugs to disease sites along the gastrointestinal tract, which spans the mouth, esophagus, stomach, small and large intestine, and anus. Invasive treatments can take hours as patients wait for adequate amounts of drugs to be absorbed at the right location. The same problem is holding back newer treatments like gene-altering therapies.
Cancerscitechdaily.com

Lung Cancer Resistance: The Key Is Glucose Metabolism

Cancers are not only made of tumor cells. In fact, as they grow, they develop an entire cellular ecosystem within and around them. This “tumor microenvironment” is made up of multiple cell types, including cells of the immune system, like T lymphocytes and neutrophils. The tumor microenvironment has predictably drawn...
CancerPhys.org

Stimulating blood vessel formation with magnetic fields

Magnetic fields can be used to stimulate blood vessel growth, according to a study published in the journal Science and Technology of Advanced Materials. The findings, by researchers at the Tecnico Lisboa and NOVA School of Science and Technology in Portugal, could lead to new treatments for cancers and help regenerate tissues that have lost their blood supply.
Cancerpharmaceuticalintelligence.com

Researchers develop novel therapy that could be effective in many cancers

Reporter: Danielle Smolyar, Research Assistant 3 – Text Analysis for 2.0 LPBI Group’s TNS #1 – 2020/2021 Academic Internship in Medical Text Analysis (MTA) Recently, researchers at Mount Sinai Were able to develop a therapeutic agent that shows high levels of effectiveness in Vitro disrupting a biological pathway that allow cancer to survive. This finding is according to a paper which was published in Cancer Discovery, which is a Journal of the American Association of cancer research in July.
CancerMedagadget.com

Oscillating Magnetic Field Shrinks Glioblastoma Tumor

At the Houston Methodist Neurological Institute, researchers have developed a device that generates a magnetic field and used it to successfully shrink a glioblastoma tumor in a patient volunteer. The device is worn on the head each day during treatment, and uses an oscillating magnetic field to disrupt biochemical processes in cancer cells. While the technique is in its infancy, this first-in-human test of this particular type of device shows promise, and could herald the first steps in a new non-invasive treatment modality.
Sciencearxiv.org

Lattice-based simulation of the effects of nutrient concentration and magnetic field exposure on yeast colony growth and morphology

Yeasts exist in communities that expand over space and time to form complex structures and patterns. We developed a computational lattice-based framework to perform spatial-temporal simulations of budding yeast colonies exposed to different nutrient and magnetic field conditions. The budding patterns of haploid and diploid yeast cells were incorporated into the framework, as well as the filamentous growth that occurs in yeast colonies under nutrient limiting conditions. Simulation of the lattice-based model predicted that magnetic fields decrease colony growth rate, density, and roundness. Magnetic field simulations further predicted that colony elongation and boundary fluctuations increase in a nutrient- and ploidy-dependent manner. These in-silico predictions are an important step towards understanding the effects of the physico-chemical environment on microbial colonies and for informing bioelectromagnetic experiments on yeast colony biofilms and fungal pathogens.
PetsGenetic Engineering News

Cat in the Lab: Feline Genomes Fuel Precision Medicine

When one thinks of the most popular and useful animal models in biomedical research, one thinks of mice and rats, followed by rabbits, dogs, monkeys, and so on. The domestic cat is traditionally a long way down the list. But a recently developed cat genome reference assembly promises to push the cat up the charts.
CancerScience Now

Blockade of the CD93 pathway normalizes tumor vasculature to facilitate drug delivery and immunotherapy

You are currently viewing the editor's summary. Solid tumors have structurally abnormal blood vessels that lead to decreased drug accessibility and effector T cell infiltration into the tumor. Targeting this abnormal vasculature could potentially improve response to therapy. Here, Sun and colleagues identified the interaction between CD93 and insulin-like growth factor binding protein 7 as important for the formation of abnormal tumor vasculature. Treatment with monoclonal antibodies to inhibit this interaction led to improved tumor perfusion in mice, resulting in increased drug delivery and an increase in effector T cells within the tumor, sensitizing the tumors to immune checkpoint inhibition. Further study is required to assess whether targeting the CD93 pathway improves treatment response in humans.
Cancercase.edu

How a microscopic fungus could lead to a breakthrough in oral cancer research

New research from Case Western Reserve University shows that cell receptors, responsible for anti-fungal immunity, are attacking tumors. Microscopic fungus may have more to do with oral cancer and aging than first thought, according to new research from Case Western Reserve University. Researchers from the School of Dental Medicine, Case...
CancerNewswise

Molecular Atlas Reveals How Brain Cells Develop

Newswise — As the fertilized egg divides, initially undifferentiated cells take on specific functions, becoming more distinct as different tissues and organs emerge. Understanding how hundreds of disparate cell types arise has proven difficult, largely because scientists have lacked the technologies to capture cellular decision making over time. Recent advances...
HealthPosted by
IBTimes

This Magnetic Helmet 'Shrunk' A Man's Deadly Tumor By 31%

In a "first-in-world" human test, a team of researchers found that a magnetic helmet device significantly shrunk a man's brain tumor. Much of the therapy was done in the man’s own home. The researchers of a study, recently published in Frontiers in Oncology, report the case of a 53-year-old man...
HealthAMA

The unexplained disorder: A test of stigma, ethics and empathy

The diagnosis and treatment of difficult-to-measure disorders have long been complicated by stigma from health professionals, the public and even patients themselves. In fact, patients with medically unexplained symptoms, including functional neurological disorders—like fibromyalgia, chronic fatigue syndrome and chronic pain syndromes—are often dismissed as hysterical, deceitful, even dangerous. Ethics in...
CancerGenomeWeb

Genomes of Advanced Neuroendocrine Neoplasms Unveil Subtypes, Treatment Clues

NEW YORK – With the help of whole-genome sequencing, a research team from the Netherlands has uncovered subtype-specific features and potentially targetable driver mutations in locally advanced or metastatic neuroendocrine neoplasms (aNEN) — malignancies stemming from neuroendocrine cells in the pancreas, gastrointestinal tract, lung, or other parts of the body.
Sciencetamu.edu

Artificial intelligence research may help with Alzheimer’s disease

Dr. Shuiwang Ji, associate professor in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering at Texas A&M University, is one of the principal investigators on a $6 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to develop artificial intelligence-driven methods to automate the process of finding subtle telltale signs of Alzheimer’s disease in neuroimaging data. Ji’s team shares $1.2 million of the grant.
ScienceNature.com

Proof of concept study to develop a novel connectivity-based electric-field modelling approach for individualized targeting of transcranial magnetic stimulation treatment

Resting state functional connectivity (rsFC) offers promise for individualizing stimulation targets for transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) treatments. However, current targeting approaches do not account for non-focal TMS effects or large-scale connectivity patterns. To overcome these limitations, we propose a novel targeting optimization approach that combines whole-brain rsFC and electric-field (e-field) modelling to identify single-subject, symptom-specific TMS targets. In this proof of concept study, we recruited 91 anxious misery (AM) patients and 25 controls. We measured depression symptoms (MADRS/HAMD) and recorded rsFC. We used a PCA regression to predict symptoms from rsFC and estimate the parameter vector, for input into our e-field augmented model. We modeled 17 left dlPFC and 7 M1 sites using 24 equally spaced coil orientations. We computed single-subject predicted ΔMADRS/HAMD scores for each site/orientation using the e-field augmented model, which comprises a linear combination of the following elementwise products (1) the estimated connectivity/symptom coefficients, (2) a vectorized e-field model for site/orientation, (3) rsFC matrix, scaled by a proportionality constant. In AM patients, our connectivity-based model predicted a significant decrease depression for sites near BA9, but not M1 for coil orientations perpendicular to the cortical gyrus. In control subjects, no site/orientation combination showed a significant predicted change. These results corroborate previous work suggesting the efficacy of left dlPFC stimulation for depression treatment, and predict better outcomes with individualized targeting. They also suggest that our novel connectivity-based e-field modelling approach may effectively identify potential TMS treatment responders and individualize TMS targeting to maximize the therapeutic impact.
Tampa, FLEurekAlert

Moffitt researchers identify new relevant target for PARP inhibitor talazoparib

TAMPA, Fla. — Drugs that target specific proteins have greatly improved patient outcomes across a broad range of tumor types; however, patients often develop drug resistance and tumor recurrence. There is a great unmet need to identify new targets that could be used for drug development. In a new study published in Cell Chemical Biology, Moffitt Cancer Center researchers report their identification of a new target for the PARP inhibitor drug talazoparib and show that combination treatment with talazoparib and the WEE1 inhibitor adavosertib results in enhanced anti-cancer effects.

