Baltimore, MD

No Boundaries Coalition, OSI launch campaign to re-shape the narrative about gun violence in Baltimore

osibaltimore.org
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn order to address gun violence, we must talk about how gun violence impacts the communities that fall victim to it. With support from OSI-Baltimore, the No Boundaries Coalition is conducting a listening campaign with 21217 residents and community stakeholders to identify a community-centered understanding of gun violence in Baltimore. The “Creating a New Narrative” campaign has three phases toward the goal of creating a community-centered narrative around gun violence.

www.osibaltimore.org

