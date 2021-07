The major reasons people go on vacation include: To strengthen relationships, improve bonds, whether you're trip is a romantic getaway, or the opportunity to be together as a family. When you travel you also open your mind to new opportunities. To see how the other half lives, to coin an expression. Sometimes when we are mired in daily life, we lose our perspective, lose sight of what we have, or how lucky we are. We get stuck in a rut, every day seems like "Groundhog Day".