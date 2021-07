The Hungarian prime minister, Viktor Orban, announced on Wednesday that he would put the issue of LGBT+ rights to a popular vote, in a move that will be seen as defiance against the EU’s pressure on Budapest.EU leaders have previously expressed frustration with Hungary after its parliament passed a law that the bloc says discriminates against LGBT+ people.Mr Orban accused Brussels of abusing its powers, in a statement that reflected his government’s anger at the European Commission’s pressure over recent amendments to Hungary’s education and child protection laws.“The future of our children is at stake, so we cannot cede ground...