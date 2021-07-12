Cancel
Pawnee County, KS

This is the way we wash our clothes

By Judi Tabler
Great Bend Tribune
Cover picture for the articleA few evenings ago, I threw a load of clothes in the washer, and plopped down in my easy chair to watch an old “Gunsmoke” episode. The story focused on the depiction of the prairie woman living off the land in a ramshackle cabin, surrounded by chickens and little kids, working her fingers to the bone doing the family wash in her only good work dress. As if she didn’t have enough to do, she also had to haul water from the creek, heat the water over a fire with only buffalo chips for fuel, and scrub the clothes, rubbing them on a washboard. Her hands must have been raw. No Jergens lotion in those days!

Pawnee County, KS
