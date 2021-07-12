Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elk Horn, IA

Update on House Fire in Elk Horn with Shelby County Sheriff Neil Gross: House Fire follows standoff in Elk Horn

By Mandy Billings
Posted by 
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 18 days ago

(Elk Horn) Several area fire departments were called to a house fire on Madison Street in Elk Horn this afternoon following an incident that began earlier this morning. KSOM/KS95 News Director Tom Robinson spoke with Shelby County Sheriff Neil Gross on the scene…

Story posted below:

(Elk Horn) Along with several other fire departments, the Elk Horn Fire Department responded to a house fire at 4116 Madison Street in Elk Horn early Monday afternoon.

Shelby County Sheriff Neil Gross says the incident actually started at a little after 10:30 a.m. after law enforcement were called to a welfare check on an individual threatening self harm ideations.

Sheriff Gross arrived on the scene first and saw…

Sheriff Gross says at that point, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office evacuated a one-block area and set up a perimeter with the help of the Iowa State Patrol, Harlan Police Department, Shelby County Emergency Management, and the Audubon and Cass County Sheriff’s Office’s, as well as others.

Sheriff Gross says the cause of the fire is undetermined, but he believes the fire’s ignition came from the individual inside the home.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Audubon County Sheriff’s Office, Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Harlan Police Department, Iowa State Patrol, Elk Horn Fire, Kimballton Fire, Exira Fire, Brayton Fire, Atlantic Fire, Walnut Fire, Harlan Fire, Medivac, and Shelby County Emergency Management all responded to the call.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vM9PU_0aua4Wwu00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FrdUu_0aua4Wwu00

Comments / 0

Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
4K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Shelby County, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Government
City
Audubon, IA
City
Elk Horn, IA
Shelby County, IA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Robinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#House Fire In Elk Horn#Ksom#Sheriff Gross#The Iowa State Patrol#Harlan Police Department#Medivac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Cass County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

West Des Moines man transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle accident in Cass County

(Cass Co.) A West Des Moines man suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle accident in Cass County on July 24th. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident on Olive Street and Boston Road at approximately 2:01 p.m. Kevin Ray Anderson, of Sanford, Michigan, was driving a 2016 Freightliner semi-tractor trailer westbound on Boston Road. Anderson came to a stop at the intersection of Olive Street and Boston Road. Mitchel William Benes, of West Des Moines, driving a 2020 Chevy Blazer, was also travelling westbound on Boston Road and failed to stop at the intersection and struck the rear of semi.
Pottawattamie County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Report

(Pottawattamie Co.) The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office reports Rudolph Jashawa Lucero, 37, was arrested July 29th on warrants out of Iowa and Nebraska. In addition to being a Fugitive, Lucero was believed to be in possession of a stolen robotic lawn mower. During the investigation, the mower was recovered and Lucero was charged with Theft 3rd.
Cass County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Sheriff’s Report

(Cass Co.) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports six arrests. Robert Paul Joens, 28, of Exira, was arrested July 23rd on three Cass County warrants for Violation of Probation. Joens was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was held on bond. Anthony Ryan Karns, 42, of Wiota, was...
Shenandoah, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Shenandoah man arrested on a warrant for Violation of Probation

(Page Co.) The Page County Sheriff’s Office arrested Aaron Duwayne Childs, 38, of Shenandoah, on Thursday on a Page County Warrant for Violation of Probation. The original charge for the probation stems from a conviction of Receipt, Transportation, or Possession of a Firearm by a felon. Childs was arrested in the 1300 block of K Avenue, rural Page County approximately eight miles northeast of Essex. Childs was transported to the Page County Jail where he is currently being held on $5,000 cash only bond pending further court proceedings.
Glenwood, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Glenwood Police Report

(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department arrested Robyn Salmons, 36, of Glenwood, on Wednesday on a Mills County warrant for Failure to Appear on Violation of Probation. Bond was set at $50,000 cash only. Glenwood Police also arrested Dominick Maddocks-Miles, 19, of Glenwood, this morning for Driving While Revoked. Bond was...
Sioux City, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Teen Receives 50-Year Sentence For New Year’s Party Fatal Shooting

(Sioux City, IA) — The sentence is 50 years in prison for a Sioux City teen who pleaded guilty to a deadly New Year’s party shooting. Eighteen-year-old Anthony Bauer will have to serve 70 percent of the sentence before he will be considered for parole. Bauer pleaded guilty last month to the second-degree murder of 18-year-old Mia Kritis and three other counts. Police say Bauer and two others fired more than two dozen shots into a home during a New Year’s party, killing Kritis and wounding three others. The other victims have since recovered.
Cass County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Region 4 COVID-19 Weekly Update

(Des Moines) The Iowa Department of Public Health’s weekly data shows 179 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Region 4 from Wednesday, July 21 through Wednesday, July 28. The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 95 new positive tests in Pottawattamie County, 27 in Crawford County, 3 in Page County,...
Des Moines, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Des Moines Police: Man Running From Officers Shoots Himself To Death

(Des Moines, IA) Des Moines police are reporting a man who was running from officers Tuesday stopped and shot himself to death. Officers were responded to a call from a woman who said she was being threatened by a group of men. As they pulled up, the 18-year-old man began to run. When he finally stopped, officers say he took a handgun out of his pocket and pointed it at his head. All efforts to de-escalate the situation failed and he shot himself. First aid was provided, but he died before he could be rushed to a hospital. The man’s name hasn’t been released.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Report says diver drowned while working in Iowa farm tank

STOCKTON, Iowa (AP) — An autopsy shows an Illinois scuba diver who died inside a million-gallon farm tank in eastern Iowa accidentally drowned. The Gazette of Cedar Rapids reports that the autopsy for 54-year-old Robert Baenziger Jr., of East Moline, Illinois, was released Wednesday. It shows Baenziger died June 8 in an anaerobic digester, a large tank in which cow manure and food waste are combined with water and broken down by microorganisms to create methane. Officials had initially described the tank as a manure tank. Baenziger was a self-employed contractor exempt from federal workplace oversight who had been hired by Sievers Family Farm in Stockton to make repairs inside the tank.
Atlantic, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Fire reported at the Atlantic Middle School

(Atlantic) Atlantic, Lewis, and Marne fire departments were called to the Atlantic Middle School at 12:35 p.m. for a fire on the roof of the Middle School. Heavy black smoke was seen billowing from the roof upon arrival. Everyone was able to get out of the building safely. We’ll have more information when it becomes available.

Comments / 0

Community Policy