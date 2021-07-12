Update on House Fire in Elk Horn with Shelby County Sheriff Neil Gross: House Fire follows standoff in Elk Horn

(Elk Horn) Several area fire departments were called to a house fire on Madison Street in Elk Horn this afternoon following an incident that began earlier this morning. KSOM/KS95 News Director Tom Robinson spoke with Shelby County Sheriff Neil Gross on the scene…

Story posted below:

(Elk Horn) Along with several other fire departments, the Elk Horn Fire Department responded to a house fire at 4116 Madison Street in Elk Horn early Monday afternoon.

Shelby County Sheriff Neil Gross says the incident actually started at a little after 10:30 a.m. after law enforcement were called to a welfare check on an individual threatening self harm ideations.

Sheriff Gross arrived on the scene first and saw…

Sheriff Gross says at that point, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office evacuated a one-block area and set up a perimeter with the help of the Iowa State Patrol, Harlan Police Department, Shelby County Emergency Management, and the Audubon and Cass County Sheriff’s Office’s, as well as others.

Sheriff Gross says the cause of the fire is undetermined, but he believes the fire’s ignition came from the individual inside the home.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Audubon County Sheriff’s Office, Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Harlan Police Department, Iowa State Patrol, Elk Horn Fire, Kimballton Fire, Exira Fire, Brayton Fire, Atlantic Fire, Walnut Fire, Harlan Fire, Medivac, and Shelby County Emergency Management all responded to the call.