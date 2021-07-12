What's showing? Austin stage groups team up for ATX Theatre's online show listings guide
Planning a night out to catch some Austin theater just became easier. The pandemic allowed the city's theater troupes the breathing time and collaborative space to do something that they that have not done before: put together an online hub that features show and event listings — as well as other resources for schoolteachers, parents and theater industry workers — from more than 80 area theater companies.www.austin360.com
