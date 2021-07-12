Cancel
Austin, TX

What's showing? Austin stage groups team up for ATX Theatre's online show listings guide

Austin 360
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlanning a night out to catch some Austin theater just became easier. The pandemic allowed the city's theater troupes the breathing time and collaborative space to do something that they that have not done before: put together an online hub that features show and event listings — as well as other resources for schoolteachers, parents and theater industry workers — from more than 80 area theater companies.

#Atx#The Arts#Atx Theatre#Atxtheatre Org#Austin Creative Alliance#Theatre En Bloc
