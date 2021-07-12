XCOM Creator's Phoenix Point Coming To PS4 And Xbox One, Next-Gen Upgrade Is Free

Now that the XCOM 2 Collection has finally found its way to Android, I suppose it was inevitable that 2K would be looking to cash in with a lazy mobile interpretation of the series. While there were rumblings last year that a game called XCOM Legends would be coming to mobile, it's now official the game exists, and it has already entered early access in limited territories, confirmed by PCGamesN. Sadly this game is described as an RPG, so it would seem this offshoot is forgoing the turn-based tactics of the core series to offer gameplay we've seen a thousand times over on mobile. That's right, XCOM: Legends is a squad-based gacha RPG, and it honestly looks awful.