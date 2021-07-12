XCOM Creator's Phoenix Point Coming To PS4 And Xbox One, Next-Gen Upgrade Is Free
2019's Phoenix Point, a strategy game from XCOM's Julian Gollop, is headed to console. The game will launch on PS4 and Xbox One on October 1 through the Behemoth Edition. All three previous DLC packs, along with a fourth expansion called Corrupted Horizons, will be included with the Behemoth Edition. Players can also look forward to a UI and control setup designed for console, along a new DLC weapon bundle for console players. You can watch the console announcement trailer below from IGN, which also supplied all the details.www.gamespot.com
