XCOM Creator's Phoenix Point Coming To PS4 And Xbox One, Next-Gen Upgrade Is Free

By Eddie Makuch
Gamespot
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article2019's Phoenix Point, a strategy game from XCOM's Julian Gollop, is headed to console. The game will launch on PS4 and Xbox One on October 1 through the Behemoth Edition. All three previous DLC packs, along with a fourth expansion called Corrupted Horizons, will be included with the Behemoth Edition. Players can also look forward to a UI and control setup designed for console, along a new DLC weapon bundle for console players. You can watch the console announcement trailer below from IGN, which also supplied all the details.

