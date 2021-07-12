Coors Light Brews Stanley Cup Ice Into Special Beer

Join Manitowoc Public Library and Paul Hoffman--PetSkull Brewing Co.'s Brewmaster & CSO (Chief Shenanigans Officer) on Monday, July 26, at 6 PM for the first installment of "The Beer Experience." Livestreaming on MPL's Facebook page (www.facebook.com/manitowoclibrary) and YouTube's channel from the new home of PetSkull Brewing Co. at 1015 Buffalo Street in Manitowoc's River Point District, this "Experience" will explore different styles of beer week to week, from Hefeweizens to IPAs to Belgian ales and more! Increase your knowledge and appreciation of Wisconsin's beverage of choice from the man behind some of the finest brews on the Lakeshore. Definitely not your run-of-the mill beer-focused program! Fun and informative, with every episode finishing off with "Stump the Brewmeister"--a weekly pop quiz that will test the limits of Paul's knowledge (Note: questions in "Stump the Brewmeister" may or may not always involve beer). Join us! Won't you?