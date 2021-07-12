Cancel
Coors Light Brews Stanley Cup Ice Into Special Beer

By Les Luchter
mediapost.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the end of a Stanley Cup playoff game last month, New York Islanders fans inexplicably put their own players in danger by throwing beer cans onto the ice after a home victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning. So thank goodness the Lightning, crowned Stanley Cup champions last Wednesday, have...

Denver, COWestword

Holidaily Brewing Brings Gluten-Free Beers to the DTC With Second Taproom

Karen Hertz struck gluten-free gold in 2016 when she opened Holidaily Brewing in Golden. One of the first dedicated gluten-free breweries in the country, it has since grown into the largest such facility from a capacity standpoint — and a staple for its thankful regulars, many of whom have Celiac disease or other health problems that keep them from drinking regular beer.
Manitowoc, WImanitowoc.org

The Beer Experience with Paul Hoffman from PetSkull Brewing Company

Join Manitowoc Public Library and Paul Hoffman--PetSkull Brewing Co.'s Brewmaster & CSO (Chief Shenanigans Officer) on Monday, July 26, at 6 PM for the first installment of "The Beer Experience." Livestreaming on MPL's Facebook page (www.facebook.com/manitowoclibrary) and YouTube's channel from the new home of PetSkull Brewing Co. at 1015 Buffalo Street in Manitowoc's River Point District, this "Experience" will explore different styles of beer week to week, from Hefeweizens to IPAs to Belgian ales and more! Increase your knowledge and appreciation of Wisconsin's beverage of choice from the man behind some of the finest brews on the Lakeshore. Definitely not your run-of-the mill beer-focused program! Fun and informative, with every episode finishing off with "Stump the Brewmeister"--a weekly pop quiz that will test the limits of Paul's knowledge (Note: questions in "Stump the Brewmeister" may or may not always involve beer). Join us! Won't you?
NHLSports Illustrated

Early Stanley Cup Odds Worth Keeping an Eye On

We’ve barely recovered from the Stanley Cup hangover – just ask Andrei Vasilevskiy goofing off with the Conn Smythe and Lord Stanley himself – and betting lines are already open for the 2022 winner. With the expansion draft, entry draft and free agency looming, these odds will be subject to...
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Trade Rumors: Top Reports Following 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The NHL offseason is heating up, and speculation is running rampant. With trades taking place and rumors circulating about free agency, it hasn't taken long after the end of the Stanley Cup playoffs for teams to turn the page and start looking toward the future. Trades will be put on...
Drinkswfxb.com

Coors Light Announces Limited-Edition Beer Called ‘Champions Ice.’

Coors Light has announced a new limited-edition beer called Champions Ice. This particular beer was made with actual ice from the rink the Tampa Bay Lightning hockey team skated on when they won the Championship Final earlier this week. The ice is filtered so it’s okay to drink but it will only be sold at participating Tampa Bay bars.
Drinksdestinationtampabay.com

Celebrate Stanley Cup Champions

The 2021 Stanley Cup Champions Tampa Bay Lightning have partnered for a second consecutive year with Mano’s Wine to commemorate their third championship in franchise history with limited edition wine. Bolts fans have the opportunity to celebrate the team’s unforgettable 2021 playoff run with the launch of the limited-edition Championship Collection.
DrinksBrewbound.com

KnuckleBonz and Calicraft Brewing Company to Release AC/DC Beers

KnuckleBonz® and Calicraft Brewing Company® announces its plans to launch a new music branded beverage line with two AC/DC officially licensed beers: AC/DC® PWR UP Juicy IPA and AC/DC® TNT Double IPA coming to select retail in late summer of 2021. We are excited to announce this is the first...
DrinksLa Crosse Tribune

Beer Baron: Roll out the bunting for Broken Bat Brewing

Back in 2013, Tim Pauly and Dan McElwee had a conundrum. They knew their days playing baseball were over, but they wanted the national pastime to be a part of their lives as long as possible. “Baseball is a passion,” Pauly said. “It was something I wanted to be a...
DrinksABC Action News

Motorworks Brewing teams up with Streamsong Resort on special beer

Motorworks and Streamsong teamed up on a collaboration beer that will be served exclusively at the resort complex and two Motorworks tasting rooms. The beer “Little Payne Creek Lager” is a very light, low-carb lager, brewed with lemon-lime. It clocks in at 4.9% ABV and is perfect to enjoy on the warm Florida summer days. The name pays homage to the creek that runs nine miles through the Peace River Watershed into the thousands of acres that compromise the Streamsong Resort location.
NHLNHL

Colton gets first stop on Lightning's Stanley Cup summer tour

Ross Colton kicked off a good old-fashioned Summer with Stanley Tour with a trip to a local rink in Hamilton, New Jersey. The Tampa Bay Lightning forward, who scored the Stanley Cup-clinching goal, was the first member of the team to get the trophy for a home visit. Last year, because of COVID-19 restrictions, the Lightning players and staff did not get to take the Stanley Cup home for individual celebrations around the world but were mostly limited to staying the Tampa Bay area.
NHLPosted by
New Jersey 101.5

Ross Colton brings the Stanley Cup home to Robbinsville, NJ

ROBBINSVILLE — Tampa Bay Lightning player Ross Colton introduced the Stanley Cup to his hometown on Friday. The rookie's single goal in Game 5 on July 7 won Tampa Bay the NHL championship with a 1-0 win over the Montreal Canadians. Following a NHL tradition started by the New Jersey Devils in 1995, Colton and every player on the winning team get to spend the day with the Cup.
NHLbigrapidsnews.com

Positive COVID test forces cancellation of Stanley Cup Event

BIG RAPIDS — Lord Stanley’s Cup will not be coming to Big Rapids as advertised, at least for now. Brian Garlock, a Big Rapids native, is the current video coordinator for the Stanley-Cup winning Tampa Bay Lightning, and was supposed to be in town from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday at Buffalo Wild Wings for a public viewing of the coveted trophy.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

On July 17 in Rangers history: A Stanley Cup architect is hired

What happened on July 17 in the history of the New York Rangers. On this date in 1989, the New York Rangers announced the hiring of Neil Smith as the ninth general manager in franchise history. His task? To accomplish what the last seven GM’s had been unable to do, bring a Stanley Cup to Madison Square Garden. It’s hard to believe, but when Smith was brought on board, the only GM to win a Cup was Lester Patrick who had been at the helm when the Rangers won in 1928, 1933 and 1940.
NHLchatsports.com

Parade ideas If the Toronto Maple Leafs Win the Stanley Cup

Tampa Bay Lightning (Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports) With the Tampa Bay Lighting hosting a boat parade, what can the Toronto Maple Leafs do if they win the Stanley Cup?. It has been a long time since the Toronto Maple Leafs won their last Stanley Cup. It has been 54 years. With that in mind, a win would cause a wave of mayhem.
NHLPosted by
Page Six

Kevin Shattenkirk celebrates Stanley Cup win by chugging out of trophy

Former Tampa Bay Lightning player Kevin Shattenkirk celebrated the team’s Stanley Cup win by joyously chugging out of the famed trophy, Page Six can exclusively reveal. The defenseman, who now plays for the Anaheim Ducks, marked his final 24 hours with the Cup with a private event on the roof of the Gansevoort Meatpacking Hotel on Saturday, never letting the trophy leave his side. The hotel, including the roof, recently underwent a multimillion-dollar renovation.
Kenmore, WAwashingtonbeerblog.com

Cairn Brewing gears up for Eastside Beer Week

As we approach Eastside Beer Week, July 23rd thru August 1st, Cairn Brewing announces a full slate of events. We recently told you about the second annual Eastside Beer Week celebration, which kicks off this Friday. Breweries up and down the I-405 Corridor and across the Eastside have events planned. Today we share news from Cairn Brewing Company, which has a few events to tell you about. Here is the announcement from the brewery with some details about what they’re doing for EBW.
NHLthesandpaper.net

NHL Rookie Brings Stanley Cup to LBI for Celebration

On July 7, the Tampa Bay Lightning became just the eighth team since 1926 to win as back-to-back Stanley Cup champions. Nine days later, on July 16, Hotel LBI in Ship Bottom became the first Island hotspot in recent memory to host the cup, the National Hockey League’s holy grail.
NHL995qyk.com

Tampa Bay Lightning Will Raise Stanley Cup Banner in October

The Tampa Bay Lightning will raise the 2020-2021 Stanley Cup Banner in October. The NHL is getting back to its regular schedule since the pandemic and condensed season shifted the timelines around. The team released their schedule and The Lightning will kick off their season on the first day of...
NHLColumbian

Stanley Cup trophy to be in Portland on Monday

The Stanley Cup is coming to Portland and everyone is invited. Former Portland Winterhawks scout Josh Dye won his second consecutive Cup as a member of the Tampa Bay Lightning’s hockey operations department earlier this month and is using part of his day with the Cup by sharing it at Memorial Coliseum.

