WATERTOWN, S.D. (GoWatertown.net) — Tommy Whitley has been named the new head football coach at Waverly/South Shore. Whitley is a name you might be familiar with as he has spent the past four seasons as the head coach of the Watertown Rebels. He is also no stranger to the high school ranks, spending the past three seasons as an assistant at Redfield. Whitley tells us what led him to the big job with the Coyotes: