Improving Transitional Care Improves Outcomes Important to Patients in the 'Real World'

By Wolters Kluwer Health: Lippincott
Newswise
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — July 12, 2021 – Transitions between healthcare sites – such as from the hospital to home or to a skilled nursing facility – carry known risks to patient safety. Many programs have attempted to improve continuity of care during transitions, but it remains difficult to establish and compare the benefits of these complex interventions. An update on patient-centered approaches to transitional care research and implementation is presented in a supplement to the August issue of Medical Care, sponsored by the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI). Medical Care is published in the Lippincott portfolio by Wolters Kluwer.

