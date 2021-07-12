Improving Transitional Care Improves Outcomes Important to Patients in the 'Real World'
Newswise — July 12, 2021 – Transitions between healthcare sites – such as from the hospital to home or to a skilled nursing facility – carry known risks to patient safety. Many programs have attempted to improve continuity of care during transitions, but it remains difficult to establish and compare the benefits of these complex interventions. An update on patient-centered approaches to transitional care research and implementation is presented in a supplement to the August issue of Medical Care, sponsored by the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI). Medical Care is published in the Lippincott portfolio by Wolters Kluwer.www.newswise.com
