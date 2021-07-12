Cancel
Tour de France leader Pogacar: Maybe one day I will publish my data

By Alasdair Fotheringham
With a week left to go in the Tour de France, race leader Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) remains firmly in control of the overall classification but just like the previous rest day, in the Andorra press conference, the Slovenian once again had to deal with the issues of suspicions surrounding his current superiority.

