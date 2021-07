As 1999 came to a close, Cumulus Media spent $41 million to acquire four FMs and an AM serving California’s Central Coast and two FMs and an AM in Eugene-Springfield, Ore. The Golden State AM that came in the McDonald Media Group buy first signed on the air in 1948, and from the mid-1960s through 1980 was a profitable MOR station typical of the times. But, times change. By 2000 it was locally programmed Oldies “1450 The Boomer.” In 2010, it was an affiliate of the “True Oldies Channel.” By the time January 2013 ended, its first weeks as one of the first CBS Sports Radio affiliates had been seen.