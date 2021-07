Tarek El Moussa regretted that he lashed out at his ex-wife Christina Haack even though they were not friendly toward each other post-divorce, a report has revealed. El Moussa and Haack had a fight on the set of "Flip or Flop" last week. An insider confirmed the dispute and said El Moussa was deeply sorry for how he reacted at the time. However, a tipster said the exes were not friends even before their dispute despite their agreement to co-parent their children, 10-year-old Taylor and 5-year-old Brayden.