The two states facing the largest COVID-19 surge both border Texas

 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas — COVID-19 cases are rising in the U.S., and the two states facing the largest surges in positive cases both border Texas. Arkansas and Louisiana reported over 100 positive cases per 100,000 people over the last seven days, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday signed an executive order prohibiting mask mandates or COVID-19 vaccine requirements from government agencies and municipalities statewide. Abbott issued the order Thursday, two days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended indoor mask mandates, regardless of vaccination status, in places with at least 50 confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over the previous seven days.

