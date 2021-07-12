Cancel
Norfolk, VA

Broadway in Norfolk returning with ‘Hairspray,’ ‘Wicked’ and ‘Anastasia,’ among others

By Saleen Martin, The Virginian-Pilot
 18 days ago

Broadway fans will be able to check out favorites at Chrysler Hall again.

Subscription packages for the 2021-2022 “Broadway in Norfolk” season go on sale Wednesday and the series kicks off with the November premiere of the critically acclaimed “Anastasia,” organizers said in a news release.

Returning in December is the Tony Award-winning musical comedy “Hairspray.” “Jersey Boys,” a multi-award-winning production that follows the rise and fall of the Four Seasons, hits the stage in January. “Roald Dahl’s Charlie & The Chocolate Factory” will play in February and the immersive concert-style theater show, “The Simon & Garfunkel Story,” will have five performances in March. The season closes with a two-week run of “Wicked” in September 2022.

Hammies , or “Hamilton” fans, can also celebrate as the news release announced that the Broadway megahit will be back for the 2022-2023 season.

In September 2019, the show caused quite the frenzy in the Commonwealth, especially Hampton Roads. Nearly 800 people lined up outside Chrysler Hall to buy tickets, some arriving as early as 10:30 p.m. the day before tickets went on sale. The show played to full houses during its three-week run, said Ma’rie Hodges, marketing manager for SevenVenues, in an email.

The Broadway in Norfolk season was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic and “Wicked” and “Roald Dahl’s Charlie & The Chocolate Factory” are rescheduled from the end of the 2019-2020 season.

This season, seating will be the same as in the past — arm to arm — no limited capacities.

Subscriptions start at $236 and are available at www.BroadwayInNorfolk.com . Tickets for individual shows will be announced as each performance approaches, and group sales are available to snag for all shows.

_____

Broadway In Norfolk 2021-22

Anastasia: November 19-21, 2021 (5 performances)

Hairspray: December 17-19, 2021 (5 performances)

Jersey Boys: January 28-30, 2022 (5 performances)

Roald Dahl’s Charlie & the Chocolate Factory: February 11-13, 2022 (5 performances)

The Simon & Garfunkel Story: March 18-20, 2022 (5 performances)

Wicked: September 14-25, 2022 (16 performances)

Saleen Martin, 757-446-2027, saleen.martin@pilotonline.com

